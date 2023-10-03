Unveiling the 2023 IMPART Summit: Qatar America Institute for Culture Celebrates Technology and the Arts

WASHINGTON, Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Qatar America Institute for Culture (QAIC) is thrilled to announce the 2023 IMPART Summit and Design Festival, an eagerly anticipated annual "Congress for Creatives" set to take place from October 16th – 22nd in Washington, D.C. Now in its third year, this landmark event will bring together an international community of dignitaries, artists, disruptors, and innovators to explore the dynamic intersection of art, technology, and creativity.

The 2023 IMPART Summit and Design Festival, in conjunction with QatarCreates, taking place between National and DC Design Weeks, promises a comprehensive program designed to stimulate the imagination, spark conversations, and inspire collaboration. At the very heart of the 2023 IMPART Summit lies the celebration of the dynamic exchange between Qatari, Arab, and American artists and storytellers. This intersection of society and technology exemplifies the summit's commitment to convene artists and celebrate cultures. Distinguished guests and speakers such as H.H. Intisar Al Sabah, renowned designer Naeem Khan, and many others are among the confirmed attendees for the opening night: IMPART Auction and Benefit Party on October 20th. From jewelry to Arab hip hop by Nas Jota, the weekend-long summit will kick off with glamor and ingenuity to support QAIC's mission. The Fragrance Symposium, a collaboration with the Institute for Art and Olfaction (IAO), will take place on October 21st and 22nd, building upon the research and connections forged during the 2023 Olfactory Delegation to Doha. Through a series of talks and workshops, fragrance artists will share reflections on the cultural importance of fragrance and perfumery.

The Summit boasts a robust schedule, filled with events that are meaningful and entertaining:

Public Artist Talks: Hear from the 2023 IMPART Artist Grant winners, along with Al-Hosh Gallery artists on how they are shaping the future of art and innovation from Qatar and the United States.

By-invitation Discussion: Mohammad Al Matwi of the Perfume Factory and Mohammed Barakat of US-Qatar Business Council will bring a business lens to the summit in a special conversation about entrepreneurship and the creative industries.

Workshop: In collaboration with We Are Museums, participants may attend an innovative workshop to explore different approaches to harnessing technology for transformation and social equity within the arts.

Art Portal: QAIC is partnering with Shared Studios and Doha Debates to further the discussion on 'technology & the arts' with special attention given to the rise of AI and what that means for artists and their work as we look to the future. Special guests and experts will convene in both Washington, D.C. and Doha, Qatar.

Coffee Tasting: Coffee enthusiasts are invited to an unforgettable tasting experience at the end of our IMPART Summit, with samples from the finest coffee partners for a remarkable journey of coffee from the Middle East.

QAIC Shop: The summit will host an elaborate pop-up shop, providing visitors the chance to acquire unique creations from our community near and far, including books for sale at our "Qatari Book Fair."

Fatima Al-Dosari, Executive Director of QAIC, expressed her enthusiasm for this year's summit, saying, "Every year, the IMPART Summit presents an opportunity to reunite and celebrate our community of creatives from both Qatar and the United States. I'm especially proud that we will be joined this year by a delegation from Qatar with more than 15 talented Qatari artists participating at the summit. We are grateful to all our sponsors and partners who believe in QAIC's goal to make the 2023 IMPART Summit an inclusive and diverse platform for cultural exchange, providing space for art, technology, and design to intersect, shape new connections, and inspire creative futures."

About QAIC

Qatar America Institute for Culture (QAIC) is an independent 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that creates, curates, and executes programs and research that amplify the prominence of all forms of art and culture in society, cultivating artistic expression and cultural dialogue from the United States, Qatar, and the larger Arab and Islamic worlds. QAIC provides interactive experiences in an inclusive environment to celebrate and appreciate art and culture. Learn more at www.qataramerica.org.

