Unveiling the Data Privacy Paradox: KuberSignal Releases Thought-Provoking White Paper Investigating the Gap between Concerns and Actions

BOSTON, Jan. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A new white paper, "Navigating the Data Privacy Paradox: Investigating the Gap between Concerns and Actions," by KuberSignal, has been released, providing an in-depth look at the current state of data privacy concerns and actions taken by individuals and organizations. The white paper, written by Maham Haroon, founder of KuberSignal and a certified expert in data science, cyber security, and machine learning, investigates data privacy concerns by age, social media usage and influence on purchases, and concerns about various cyber threats such as phishing, stolen data, marketing or artificial intelligence data usage, and ransomware.

The white paper finds that while many individuals express concerns about data privacy, their actions do not always align with these concerns. For example, the white paper finds that individuals may be highly concerned about data privacy but continue to use social media and other online platforms that collect and share their personal data.

The white paper also explores the influence of social media usage on data privacy concerns and actions. It finds that individuals with highest usage of social media are likely to have the highest concerns about data privacy compared to the moderate user. It shows that despite showing concern for a specific social media, they continue to use it.

Furthermore, the white paper examines the impact of cyber threats on data privacy concerns and actions. It finds that concerns about cyber threats such as phishing, stolen data, marketing or artificial Intelligence data usage, and ransomware can increase awareness about data privacy, but it may not always lead to changes in behavior unless the issue is looked deeply into.

"This white paper is an important step in understanding the complex relationship between data privacy concerns and actions," said Maham, founder of KuberSignal. "As a thought leader and industry expert, I hope this research will inform both individuals and organizations about the importance of data privacy and the need for more effective strategies to protect personal data."

The white paper is available for download at https://www.kubersignal.com/data-privacy-paradox

