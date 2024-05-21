Unveiling the Mystery Beatles Drummer: Author Jim Berkenstadt, the Rock and Roll Detective®, Reveals the Long-Sought Discovery

CHICAGO, May 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- For just 13 days, he shared the stage with the world's most renowned rock group before vanishing into thin air. Now, in the 60th Beatles Anniversary Tour Edition of The Beatle Who Vanished, award-winning author Jim Berkenstadt delves into the enigmatic journey of Jimmie Nicol. With a compelling narrative, Berkenstadt unravels the mysterious path that has shrouded Nicol since his sudden disappearance in the late Sixties.

The Beatle Who Vanished -60th Beatles Anniversary Tour Edition scheduled for release June 11, 2024, is the first historical account of Jimmie Nicol, a little-known drummer whose journey from humble beginnings to an improbable climb - rescuing The Beatles' first world tour from disaster by stepping in for ailing Ringo Starr - was only one part of his legend. Though his 13 days of fame made headlines, the true mystery of Nicol's account is riddled with blacklisting, betrayal, drugs, divorce, bankruptcy and an eventual disappearance that leads many to question whether he is dead or alive.

In this edition of the No. 1 Bestseller, released to coincide with the 60th Beatles Anniversary World Tour featuring Nicol's memorable performances with the iconic band, readers will uncover the truth about the drummer's mysterious fate. Delving into the narrative, we unveil the story behind his reported demise, which sparked rumors of his death in London during the 1990s and resurfaced again in Mexico City in 2014.

The Beatle Who Vanished – 60th Beatles Anniversary Tour Edition reveals new insights into Nicol's life and career, including:

Is Jimmie Nicol still alive? If so, where is he residing and what is he currently doing?

Where did Nicol first learn to play the drums?

Who were Nicol's bandmates in his first teenage band?

What advice did Producer George Martin impart to Nicol before his tour with The Beatles?

What became of the iconic Gold Watch presented to Nicol by Brian Epstein and The Beatles?

and The Beatles? Have there been any recent sightings of Nicol over the past decade?

How have tributes across the globe commemorated Nicol's time with The Beatles?

Why was Nicol "posthumously awarded" a Gold Medal in Mexico City in 2014?

in 2014? Who is the mysterious Josefina, and how did the Rock And Roll Detective® uncover The Beatle Who Vanished?

"Jimmie's story captivated me from the beginning, and over my sixteen years of research and interviews with industry insiders who knew him, the intricacies of his life in the world of Rock 'n Roll became increasingly surreal," says Berkenstadt. "This narrative is akin to a great mystery, with Nicol navigating competition with The Beatles, battling Epstein's alleged blacklisting, globe-trotting in search of a hit record, and ultimately disappearing."

The Beatle Who Vanished – 60th Beatles Anniversary Tour Edition is now available in paperback ($24.95), Kindle eBook ($9.99), and hardcover ($29.95) formats on Amazon and select retailers. For more information, please visit https://thebeatlewhovanished.com.

