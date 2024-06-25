Unveiling the National Standards for Community Supervision

The American Probation and Parole Association (APPA) will host its 49th Annual Training Institute at JW Marriott in Indianapolis, Indiana from June 28 – July 1. The event will feature the anticipated unveiling of the National Standards for Community Supervision.

LEXINGTON, Ky., June 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- APPA is recognized as the largest gathering for both juvenile and adult community corrections officers in America. The sessions offered at APPA's training institute will delve into challenging topics, share words of encouragement, and celebrate success stories. The hybrid event anticipates nearly 1,000 in-person attendees and hundreds of virtual participants.

This training institute will be extraordinarily special because attendees will witness a historical moment: the unveiling of APPA's first ever National Standards for Community Supervision on Saturday, June 29. The first parole officer was appointed nearly 100 years ago; it is time! The standards will guide community supervision agencies in strengthening and improving services, policies, and practices. The standards are meant to help ignite conversations and lead our field to increased successes. This is truly a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, allowing attendees to say, "I was present in 2024 when the first ever national standards for community supervision were published."

APPA would like to recognize and thank the National Institute of Corrections for generously funding this work, the Crime and Justice Institute for facilitating workgroup meetings, contributing to the commentary, and consolidating workgroup feedback. The partners hope this resource provides helpful guidance for the field and can be revisited as research continues to inform evidence-based practices for effective supervision in the community.

The Standards will be available for everyone on Saturday, June 29 through APPA's website.

