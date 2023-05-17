Unveiling the Unspoken: World Renowned Designer Jason Mayden's 'Boys Break Too' Exhibition Transforms Pain Into An Artistic Exploration of Race, Masculinity, and Mental Health

LOS ANGELES, May 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Trillicon Valley invites you to the groundbreaking exhibition "Boys Break Too" by celebrated designer and entrepreneur Jason Mayden. Presented in partnership with SoLA Contemporary, the showcase features seven original prints, digital collectibles, and merchandise, exploring intersections of race, gender, and mental health.

Join Us for the Groundbreaking "Boys Break Too" Exhibition by World-Renowned Designer Jason Mayden Tweet this Jason Mayden (b. 1980) Psalms 56:4 NIV, 2023 Acrylic paint, pencil, oil pastel, color pencil, digital manipulation (Midjourney, Adobe Illustrator, Photoshop), Tango C2S board, multi-layer print, gold leaf embellishments 44 x 44 inches Examining courage, intergenerational trauma, hyper-masculinity, and mental health through the father's gaze.

The exhibition, housed at Show Gallery, aims to spark conversations about intergenerational trauma and emotional suppression often experienced by Black and Brown men. It promotes collective care, creativity as healing, and raises awareness for resources provided by the National Alliance on Mental Illness Cross-Cultural Innovation and Engagement Hub and the Pensole Lewis College of Business and Design.

A portion of sales will support the Iron Sharpens Iron Initiative, providing mental healthcare services and design courses for Black and Brown men. This innovative program fosters an environment of growth, innovation, and skill development.

Digital collectibles will be available via Lockerverse, a community platform enhancing creator-fan interactions. The exhibition also partners with JUICE, an augmented reality e-commerce platform, offering a fully immersive shopping experience.

Join us to appreciate Jason Mayden's talent, engage in crucial conversations, and explore the transformative power of art. For more information, please subscribe to the Trillicon Valley Newsletter or contact [email protected]

To view the extended press release please visit the following link: Trillicon Press Release

Exhibition Dates:

Private Opening Reception: 5/25/23 (7pm-11pm)

Public Opening: 5/26/23 (7pm-11pm)

Community Programming: 5/27/23 (12pm-7pm)

Location: Show Gallery, 1515 N Gardner Street, Los Angeles, CA 90046

For more about our partners, visit www.trilliconvalley.com , www.solacontemporary.org , www.lockerverse.com , and www.juice.space

