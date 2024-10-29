Unveils his newest album "EMANCIPATION" - A brief and vibrant journey through Caribbean Music

VICTORIA, BC, Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Embracing the vibrant and eclectic sounds that define his roots, renowned performer Caleb Hart proudly announces the release of his highly anticipated seventh album, 'EMANCIPATION' .This genre-blending masterpiece, produced by Jamaican/Canadian maestro Jayden Brown, showcases Hart's innovation and passion for music – elements he has shared with audiences worldwide, over the past twelve years. Growing up on the beautiful Caribbean island of Tobago, Caleb Hart has always possessed an innate ability to captivate audiences with his passionate live performances. With a remarkable track record of over 1150 shows across Canada and around the globe; from Australia to the USA, New Zealand to Europe, Africa, and the Caribbean. Caleb continues to prove that the spirit of live music is alive and well. With a rich discography that includes three records with his former band Tasman Jude and three solo records, Hart's musical evolution is a testament to his creativity and dedication. 'Emancipation' marks a pivotal moment in his career, featuring seven tracks that reflect his eclectic style and innovative approach to Caribbean music. "' Emancipation' is not just an album; it's a celebration of freedom and expression," Hart states. "Each track is infused with the essence of my Caribbean heritage, while continuing to push boundaries and exploring new musical landscapes. I am excited to share this journey with my listeners. " The album promises to deliver a fresh and honest sound, showcasing Hart's signature blend of genres he calls 'Island Soul' , while maintaining the authenticity of Caribbean music. As audiences eagerly await the release, they can expect an immersive experience, that transports them to the heart of Tobago and beyond.

'Emancipation' will be available on all major streaming platforms on November 1st, 2024 .

For more information, upcoming shows, and the new album, please visit https://linktr.ee/ iamcalebhart

