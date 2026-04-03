Unverified Launches New Era of Storytelling and High-Impact Advertising

Super Bowl and Winter Olympic Games Campaigns Redefine Ideation and Creative Development for Automotive, Outdoor and Performance Clients

LONG BEACH, Calif., April 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Unverified, an independent creative company, is bringing fresh ideation and an intense passion for authentic storytelling to brands looking to make an impact and stand out in today's ever-changing marketplace. The company debuted its first official campaign during the 2026 Olympic Games and Super Bowl, developing some of the most viewed pieces of content on various social media channels for Toyota.

For more than 14 years, the creative team of Sweatpants Media, an award-winning production company, worked diligently behind the scenes on compelling narratives and globally recognized campaigns for top automotive, outdoor and performance clients. Founder and creative entrepreneur Andy Bell launched Unverified to address a persistent gap in the market: brands need big creative ideas and authentic storytelling put into market with a more efficient business model. Paired with the production capabilities of Sweatpants Media, Unverified turns ambitious concepts into finished work faster and with more craft than the traditional agency model allows.

Unverified gives brands direct access to our team of seasoned storytellers who deliver culturally-native ideas and creative that hits harder because it's built from the inside out," said Bell. "Letting this company stand on its own will only prove to be a bigger game-changer for top automotive, sports and performance clients needing the right kind of creative firepower."

Unverified's 2026 debut campaign for Toyota, "Affirmations," aired across Super Bowl LX and the 2026 Winter Olympics, spanning television, social, and digital platforms. The multi-spot campaign was developed fully in-house and features Team Toyota athletes such as Erin Jackson, Bubba Wallace, Oksana Masters, Jessie Diggins and Andrew Kurka.

"For years, clients like Toyota and Lexus pushed us beyond traditional production into creative campaign development," Bell continued. "The Super Bowl and Olympics work made it clear—this wasn't a side offering anymore. Launching Unverified lets us sharpen both sides of the business while raising the creative bar."

Bell, a former MTV Nitro Circus star, 10-time Guinness World Record holder and Baja 1000 winner, served as former VP of Marketing at OGIO prior to founding Sweatpants Media and Unverified. Bell has tapped top industry veteran Shawn Meade and creative powerhouse Andrew Nethery to help lead Unverified. Together, this talented leadership team will serve clients looking for creative ideation, data-driven strategy, full-funnel campaign development, social and content ecosystems, and end-to-end production—led by creators with real-world experience.

"I come from a culture where authenticity isn't optional; it's everything," Bell stated. People can spot a fraud instantly. That's the lens we bring to brand storytelling: respect the talent, lean into the story, and earn the audience. The Affirmations Campaign for Toyota demonstrates exactly why Unverified exists – big ideas, human stories and execution that meets the moment," he added.

About Unverified

Unverified is an independent creative company based in Long Beach, California with additional presence in Park City, Utah, Chicago and Detroit. For more information, please visit unverified.com.

SOURCE Unverified