Unwanted Landline Calls Are Up 7x, Finds Latest imp™ Landline Report

HANOVER, N.H., Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- By the end of December 2022, close to 50 unwanted callers were sneaking into every home with a landline each week. This represents a 7x increase in unwanted call volume since the Spring of 2022.

95 MILLION Americans Rely on a Landline Phone. But 85% of the calls they get are "unwanted." Why Traditional Call Blocking Doesn't Work - Each spam caller has access to hundreds, if not thousands, of different phone numbers. So trying to block each different number, one by one is a failed exercise. This company tried calling from at least 15 different numbers.

"We saw a big uptick in the unwanted call volume on landline phones heading into the holiday season," said imp's™ President George Lightbody. "95 million Americans rely on their landline phone. But these unwanted callers are jamming up the lines. Which means that not only are phones being used as an attack vector for scammers, but people are missing important calls from doctors' offices and pharmacies."

How to Block a Number on a Landline (and Why Traditional Call Blockers Don't Work)

imp's Landline Landscape Report compiles landline call traffic from users across the United States. It is the only analysis available that focuses exclusively on landline phone use.

A key finding in this latest report reveals that traditional call blockers are at best a "5% solution." Out of the hundreds of thousands of calls imp handled in Q4, only 5% qualified as "blockable" - that is, a call that came from a known bad guy using the same phone number.

The problem is that these unwanted callers each have access to hundreds of possible numbers to call you from. So, if you block one, they will just call from another. And if you block that one, they will sneak in from the third number they use.

This is why imp's Greenlist Technology™ focuses on callers you actually want to hear from. Known contacts easily ring through while everyone else is silently handled by imp.

(Note: see the included image of the phone numbers companies like DYNATA have access to.)

Additional Key Findings:

95 MILLION Americans Rely on a Landline Phone: Nearly one third of all households in the US have a landline phone. Of these households, 8 out of every 10 households report being actively bothered by unwanted landline calls.

85% of Landline Calls are Unwanted: Households with a landline phone receive on average 54 calls per week. Landline users classify 48 of these calls as "unwanted." Only 6 of the 54 calls are "wanted" calls from friends and family.

Additional Stats from the Study Include:

7.2 Billion calls were made to household landlines in December 2022 alone.

alone. The highest number of unwanted calls received by a landline phone in ONE WEEK is 690.

The highest number of unwanted calls received by a landline phone in ONE DAY is 150.

