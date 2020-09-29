Unwash Partners With Water.org To Help Give Access To Safe Water

Unwash's iconic hero product, the Bio-Cleansing Conditioner, helps customers save time and water by eliminating one step in the process. Typically caring for your hair involves both shampoo and conditioner, but this product has changed all of that. The Bio-Cleansing Conditioner, is made with gentle cleansers that clean and condition the hair without stripping it of the healthy, natural oils.

This one step definitely helps save water for the average American shower that uses approximately 2 gallons of water a minute. That's 4 times what the average person needs to drink each day, yet today there are millions of people around the world living without it.

Unwash's signature Dry Cleansers provide another easy way for customers to save time and water. Embracing that second-day hair perfection is just a quick spray away with four different products designed for varying hair types: Original, Curls, Color Care, and Volumizing.

"At a dire time when clean water is out of reach for millions around the world, Unwash is excited to be a part of the solution with products that enable our customers to save water without even realizing it," said Gil Dalva, founder of Unwash. "Our partnership with Water.org will help us take the solution one step further to achieve a lasting impact, both in hair care and in the world."

"We are so grateful that Unwash is supporting our vision of safe water for all. Together, we'll empower more families around the world with lasting access to safe water, and the hope, health and opportunity that flow from it." -Melanie Mendrys, Water.org Director of Brand + Marketing

As part of the partnership, Unwash will help raise awareness of the global water crisis and Water.org's work to provide safe and affordable access to clean water. Unwash will also provide an on-going financial contribution that will help empower people around the world every month with lasting access to safe water.

About Unwash:

Unwash® is the unconventional way to a good hair day. Unwash challenges conventional wisdom and the harsh cycle of traditional shampoo, condition, repeat. Traditional shampoo was originally developed to care for and cleanse hair that was heavily styled and plagued by build-up. This practice has become outdated and is too harsh for today's carefree, fuss-free hairstyles.

For more information, you can visit www.unwash.com

About Water.org:

Water.org is an international nonprofit organization that has positively transformed more than 30 million lives around the world with access to safe water and sanitation. Founded by Gary White and Matt Damon, Water.org pioneers market-driven financial solutions to the global water crisis. For more than 25 years, they've been providing women hope, children health and families a future.

For more information, you can visit www.water.org

