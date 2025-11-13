Unwind This Holiday Season with Some of Marriott International's Finest Wellness Experiences

SAN JOSÉ, Costa Rica, Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In today's world, wellness is understood as a holistic lifestyle that balances body, mind, and spirit. Spas have become essential spaces to cultivate that balance—places that go beyond luxury to offer a conscious pause in the rhythm of everyday life. They are sanctuaries where relaxation, inner connection, and self-care intertwine seamlessly.

The Westin Reserva Conchal Nekajui, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve The Brown, Autograph Collection

Through personalized treatments, healing rituals, therapies using natural ingredients, and immersive sensory experiences, modern spas promote lasting healthy habits. In this approach, wellness is no longer a fleeting moment but a daily philosophy that inspires harmony and vitality. Within this integrated wellness lifestyle, Marriott hotels across the Caribbean and Latin America elevate the experience with a variety of spa and self-care programs designed for travelers seeking to immerse themselves in the world of relaxation.

At JW Marriott El Convento Cusco, guests can experience an ancestral ritual inspired by the Inca era. This exclusive treatment uses traditional medicinal plants such as muña, eucalyptus, and other Andean herbs renowned for their healing properties. Combined with natural oxygen therapy, the massage helps alleviate the effects of high altitude, promotes acclimatization, and restores balance between body and mind. Miskychayamuy is the perfect way to welcome Cusco—a soothing experience that harmonizes, revitalizes, and prepares the body to fully embrace the energy of the Andes.

Hidden among Inca stone walls and colonial balconies, Andes Spirit Spa, located at the Palacio del Inka, a Luxury Collection hotel, is a sanctuary of ancient wisdom. Its Andean therapies—such as Samay Inka, Fango del Inka, and Renewal in the Andes—draw from ancestral ingredients like quinoa, coca, muña, and sacred clays from the highlands, combined with energetic rituals and the mystical traditions of the Peruvian Andes.

Its signature session, the Andes Spirit Spa Experience, is a three-hour ritual blending exfoliations, body wraps, and massages inspired by Inca practices, offering deep renewal that honors the sacred elements of Pachamama. Combined with a water circuit and thermal loungers, the journey creates a perfect alchemy of earth, water, fire, and air—a way to connect with the Apus and the healing vibrations of this energetic center of the earth. Among its Luxury Therapies, standout treatment Destellos de Oro is inspired by Inca treasures and features a 24k gold body wrap.

Meanwhile, Tambo del Inka, a Luxury Collection Resort, is home to Kallpa Spa, considered one of the country's finest. Guests can enjoy a thermal circuit, underwater beds, a couple's suite with jacuzzi, and relaxation rooms under a starlit ceiling, all designed to ease muscle tension and activate the body. It is also the only hotel in the region boasting an authentic Andean forest within its grounds.

Experience a seashell massage inspired by the ocean's natural abundance at The Westin Reserva Conchal. This exclusive Heavenly Spa treatment is designed to balance the body and revitalize the spirit. The ritual combines the soothing warmth of sand-filled seashells with the nourishing benefits of organic coconut oil. As the gentle heat relaxes deep muscles, the oil hydrates the skin and awakens the senses, creating an exquisite experience that restores both body and mind.

For those drawn to nature, W Costa Rica offers guests the opportunity to practice shinrin-yoku, the Japanese art of "forest bathing." This mindful walk through a natural setting invites participants to breathe deeply and connect with the surrounding landscape. According to ancient traditions, embracing trees—believed to hold vibrational energy—can help balance emotions and revitalize the body, thanks to the trees' phytoncides and deep-rooted connection to Mother Earth. Studies have shown that the practice reduces stress and reawakens the senses.

At The Mangroove, Autograph Collection, also in Costa Rica, guests can enjoy a wide range of holistic treatments suited to every traveler—from multi-instrument sound journeys to detoxifying coffee massages—all surrounded by the country's stunning mangroves. For a revitalizing experience, the property offers a sound therapy session featuring Tibetan singing bowls, whose powerful vibrations are known to restore emotional and spiritual balance, a deeply healing experience for both body and mind.

To enhance guests' physical and mental well-being during their stay, Costa Rica Marriott Hacienda Belén has developed a full calendar of wellness activities. At Kuö Spa, guests can join GAP classes on Mondays, mobility sessions on Wednesdays, and functional training on Fridays. In November, special activities will include couples massages, hot stone treatments, and wellness packages designed specifically for men. Meanwhile, Los Sueños Marriott hosts yoga classes surrounded by nature with views of the ocean every Wednesday, Saturday, and Sunday—an ideal activity for those seeking total relaxation.

At the Spa at Nekajui, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve, guests are invited to reconnect with Costa Rica's natural rhythms through the ancestral wisdom of the Nicoya people, known for their longevity and holistic approach to life. Perched atop a cliff overlooking the Pacific Ocean, the Spa offers an elevated experience in every sense. Inspired by ancient healing traditions and the power of local botanicals, the exclusive Ritual Sagrado treatment invites guests to transcend the physical realm, awaken their inner light, and return to the roots of simple yet colorful living, creating space to be fully present and self-aware. This deep massage harmonizes body and mind, revitalizing every system through the skilled touch of expert therapists.

A perfect complement is the Juanilama Flower Massage, featuring a sacred plant in Chorotega cosmology long valued for its calming properties and exquisite aroma. Traditionally used to soothe pain, inflammation, and digestive ailments, the essence of Juanilama envelops the body in tranquility while the ocean views invite the soul to drift peacefully.

Surrounded by nature, The Brown, Autograph Collection in Guatapé, around an hour and a half's drive from Medellín, offers a range of wellness experiences, including outdoor yoga sessions, energy awakening classes, sound bathing, and relaxing massages that leave guests feeling completely renewed. It is the ideal destination to reconnect with your body, mind, and the serenity of Guatapé's natural landscape.

Coffee lovers will find their bliss at W Bogota, where the AWAY Spa offers a coffee-inspired ritual featuring San Alberto coffee. The treatment is a coffee experience from start to finish, where guests are first delighted with a welcoming coffee syrup, followed by ground coffee for a body exfoliation, and finally, they can experience the flavor of San Alberto coffee.

SOURCE Marriott International