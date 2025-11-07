Unwrap a Magical Holiday Escape at Four Seasons Resort Orlando at Walt Disney World Resort

Winter Fun in the Sun

Swap snow boots for flip flops and embrace the blissful winter sunshine at the resort's private five-acre Explorer Island water park. While adults take a break from Santa duties at the chic Oasis adult-only pool or enjoy lunch at The Lakehouse, the new concept for the resort's open-air restaurant situated on floating lakeside pavilions, kids will have a blast zooming down the waterslides and floating on the lazy river, and little ones can splash and play at the zero-entry interactive splash zone. The whole family will love watching holiday movie classics on the Dive-In Movie screen such as The Polar Express and The Grinch Who Stole Christmas.

More festive fun awaits with Kids For All Seasons, the resort's complimentary kids camp open daily for ages 4-12, offering interactive programming with an array of special holiday activities planned for resort guests throughout the winter season. From story time, caroling and cookies with Santa and Mrs. Claus, to gingerbread house decorating, supervised swim times and much more, the Kids For All Seasons team offers an exceptional lineup of unique activations with something for everyone to enjoy.

On Saturday nights, parents can connect over cocktails at Epilogue speakeasy or enjoy a romantic dinner at Capa or Ravello while kids are entertained with paid evening programming from 5:00-9:00pm at "Holly Jolly Festival Takeover," USD 125 per child, which includes dinner and a Four Seasons swim shirt.

Plus, families have the option to dine together at Ravello, and then let little ones enjoy supervised play time with the resort's complimentary "Pasta & Play" offering, available Thursdays-Saturdays from 6:00-9:00pm. Children ages 4 and up can enjoy complimentary post-dinner activities with the Kids For All Seasons team, with games on the nearby spa lawn, allowing parents a few more peaceful moments together, and perhaps a few more glasses of Chef Fabrizio's housemade limoncello.

Holiday Dining

Christmas Day, Thursday, December 25, 2025:

Indulge in a decadent holiday buffet at the Michelin-recommended Ravello, offered from 2:00 pm – 8:00 pm for USD 160 per adult and USD 55 per child (ages 2 to 12). The Michelin-starred Capa Steakhouse will offer its full a la carte menu from 5:00 pm – 10:00 pm on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, in addition to holiday specials.

New Year's Eve Celebrations

Ring in the New Year in style with a gala dinner in the opulent Grand Ballroom, with one seating at 6:00 pm open to families, and another seating at 9:00pm, open to guests ages 13 and up. For USD 285 per adult and USD 150 per child, resort guests can enjoy a raw bar and antipasto buffet, plated entrees and dessert, a glass of champagne, and an evening of celebration with live music and a dance floor. Additionally, families can celebrate with a kid-friendly party in the beautiful Palm Ballroom from 6:00 pm – 11:00 pm. Families are welcome to attend complimentary, or kids ages 4-12 can be signed in with the Kids For All Seasons team. The price of entry for supervised activities is USD 100 per child including dinner, or complimentary for those attending the New Year's Eve Gala Dinner event.

Character Dining

The holidays are even merrier with a special visit from beloved Disney characters at the Good Morning Breakfast with Goofy and His Pals, offered every Thursday (including Christmas Day) and Saturday morning at Ravello, and select Tuesdays during the Festive season: December 23 and December 30, from 7:00am to 11:00am for USD 58 per adult and USD 38 per child. The fun-filled breakfast includes an amazing buffet of breakfast favorites including an omelet station, and a photographer will be on-site to capture cherished memories-in-the-making.

Seasonal Spa and Salon Indulgences

Give the gift of self-care this holiday season and unwind with a signature seasonal treatment at The Spa. The luxurious "Head-to-Toe" treatment combines a customized facial from the resort's talented aestheticians with a simultaneous leg and foot treatment, complete with exfoliation and massage. This 50-minute treatment, available for USD 485, promotes a renewed vitality to one's complexion while being immersed in relaxation, offering the best benefits of facial and massage in one treatment. Another sumptuous treatment offered this season is the "Holiday Harvest Facial," a 50-minute treatment starting at USD 245 designed to resurface and rejuvenate skin with precise combinations of two professional treatment masks, complemented by serums and creams expertly selected to address one's specific skin concerns. A decadent warming honey cleanser and notes of pumpkin and cinnamon make this the perfect facial to bring brightness to one's complexion this winter. In addition to these seasonal treatments, The Spa offers a robust array of bespoke massages and facials, intravenous vitality drips and intramuscular shots, peptide therapies, Aescape technology-driven massage.

At The Salon, unwind with Merry Manis & Mistle-Toes nail treatments, a Holiday Glow Pedicure, and holiday hair appointments with the Salon's International Creative Director and Master Stylist Alejandra Bell. Four Seasons guests enjoy complimentary access to Spa relaxation areas, including the co-ed indoor and outdoor Tranquility Lounges, the post treatment Solarium Lounge with zero gravity loungers and his-and-hers locker rooms with aromatherapeutic steam room, al-fresco whirlpool terrace, ice fountain and custom Experience Shower.

Celebrate the Holidays at Walt Disney World

Guests of Four Seasons who wish to explore the excitement of the Walt Disney World Resort Theme Parks can enjoy access to the resort's lobby level Disney Planning Center. Staffed by Disney Cast Members, the Disney Planning Center team offers complimentary assistance with all Disney needs, including assisting guests with purchasing Park tickets conveniently on site, as well as tickets to special events such as Mickey's Very Merry Christmas Party and Disney's Jollywood Nights. Additionally, the resort offers complimentary transportation in a luxury motor coach to the four main Disney Theme Parks.

Wardrobe and Fable boutiques, gourmet dining and so much more, an unforgettable holiday vacation at Four Seasons Resort Orlando is the perfect gift to put under the tree this year. For more information on reserving a winter getaway, visit the web site or call 1-800-267-3046.

