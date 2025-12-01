Unwrap Exclusive Deals During Kroger's 12 Merry Days Savings Event

Starting December 3, clip a hot new deal each day

CINCINNATI, Dec. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR) today announced the return of its popular '12 Merry Days of Deals' savings event. From December 3 through December 14, customers can unlock a new deal each day and redeem offers through December 16.

"The holidays are a time for celebration, and we want to make it easier for our customers to enjoy every moment," said Mary Ellen Adcock, executive vice president and chief merchant and marketing officer at The Kroger Co. "With 12 Merry Days, we're delivering incredible savings and surprises that help stretch budgets and add extra cheer to holiday shopping."

During 12 Merry Days, Kroger is revealing a hot new deal every day. Each daily offer will be available to clip for one day at Kroger.com, the Kroger app or by asking for the discount at checkout through December 16. Offers must be redeemed by December 16.

Customers can look forward to a surprise deal every Merry Day from December 3 through December 14 on products across the store, including items such as goods for holiday hosting, seasonal merchandise, fresh and more. Check back each day for a hot deal. Visit here to save big and learn more.

How to participate:

Visit the Kroger app or site each day from December 3-14

Log into digital account

Clip the featured digital coupon each day; only one coupon will be available each day for 12 days

In store, customers must enter their Rewards Card number at checkout to ensure the deal is applied to their purchase or simply ask for 12 Merry Day offer at checkout.

Redeem all participating digital coupons by December 16

At Kroger, customers do not have to choose between a good meal and a good deal. That means customers can get the products they need, want and love for their families with clear savings right at the shelf. With Kroger's Fresh & Quality Guarantees, customers never have to compromise high-quality for low prices.

