Unwrap Festive Flavors with Holiday Drinks at The Human Bean

MEDFORD, Ore., Nov. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The most wonderful time of the year has arrived at The Human Bean with the launch of its highly anticipated holiday drink menu. As the festive season approaches, customers are invited to pair their celebrations with limited-time beverages that combine the warmth of traditional flavors with inspired new creations — always served with a signature chocolate-covered espresso bean on top.

Take a walk-through a Winter Wonderland with the Candied Peppermint Snowy Mocha. This hot mocha blends creamy white chocolate with a candied peppermint twist, delivering the ultimate holiday hug in a mug.

The Candied Peppermint Muddy Granita is a frosty concoction of chocolate, peppermint, and espresso. It's a velvety delight, and a ticket to sleigh the day!

The Toffee Crunch Latte blends hazelnut, English toffee, espresso, and creamy macadamia nut milk. Perfect for anyone on the nice list, the naughty list, or just the "needs coffee now" list. Available hot, iced or blended.

Cozy up to the Pistachio Vanilla Latte. This delicious blend of nutty pistachio and sweet vanilla is comfier than wrapping up in a warm sweater. Available iced, hot or blended.

Fa-la-la-la-fuel up with Merry Berry! Iced Bright® Lime Energy teams up with sweet berries for a drink that's bursting with holiday dazzle. Drink and be merry!

"We're bringing back holiday cheer with classic flavors and trending twists," says Janie Page, chief marketing officer of The Human Bean. "Candied Peppermint is one of our most-loved flavors and the combinations are endless. Toffee Crunch with Macadamia Milk is a new ultimate comfort drink. We'll also have fan-favorite eggnog available at select locations."

The Human Bean's holiday drinks are available now through December 31, 2024, or while supplies last. From November 29 through December 24, 2024 customers can also receive a free drink up to 20 oz. in-store with the purchase of $25 in gift cards.

The full drink menu and store locator are available at thehumanbean.com .

About The Human Bean

With a passion for creating happy 'Human Beans', the company's drive-thrus around the U.S. have established a reputation for friendly baristas, high-quality coffee, and innovative flavors. The Human Bean opened its first drive-thru espresso stand in Ashland, Oregon in 1998, and currently supports over 260 locations open or under development in 23 states.

Learn more at thehumanbean.com .

SOURCE The Human Bean