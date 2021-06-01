Unwrap The Fun In June With National Candy Month

Top Three Summer Candy Flavors:

Strawberry



Watermelon



Cherry

Top Three Summer Candy Types:

Chocolate



Gummies



Hard Candy

"Whether you're headed to the beach or to the pool, out for a hike or just to your backyard, chocolate and candy can add some sweetness to the summer," John Downs, NCA president & CEO, said. "With more retailers joining us in this fun and unique national awareness moment, we are bringing the National Candy Month celebration to more and more people nationwide."

Most Americans believe that physical health and emotional well-being are connected, and NationalCandyMonth.com can be a great resource for consumers looking to strike the balance between managing their sugar intake and enjoying their favorite treats while having some fun this summer.

Did you know that consumers are incorporating chocolate and candy into their summer plans?

Headed out camping? 94% of Americans will bring chocolate or candy with them.

Treats are popular for road trips as well: 93% of Americans say they'll take along candy.

89% of beachgoers enjoy some chocolate or candy seaside – salt water taffy, anyone?

To join the conversation on social media, use the #NationalCandyMonth hashtag and follow NCA on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Here's to a sweet summer ahead!

About the National Confectioners Association (NCA):

The National Confectioners Association is the trade organization that promotes the unique role of chocolate, candy, gum and mints in a happy, balanced lifestyle and the companies that make these special treats. Through advocacy and regulatory guidance, communications, industry insights and retail and supply chain engagement, NCA helps create an environment that enables candy makers and confectionery retailers to thrive. As the leading association for the $36 billion U.S. confectionery industry, NCA works to ensure that chocolate and candy are celebrated for their contributions to culture, society, the economy and everyday moments of joy. Confections are produced in all 50 states, creating jobs for approximately 55,000 workers in more than 1,300 manufacturing facilities across the country. Learn more at CandyUSA.com or follow NCA on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

