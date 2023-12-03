Unwrapping Smiles: The National Council Launches Annual Toy Drive for Families Impacted by Incarceration.

The National Council for Incarcerated and Formerly Incarcerated Women and Girls

03 Dec, 2023, 19:42 ET

BOSTON, Dec. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- 'Tis the season of giving, and The National Council for Incarcerated and Formerly Incarcerated Women and Girls (The National Council) and Families for Justice as Healing (FJAH) are happy to announce their annual Reimagining Communities Toy Drive for Families Impacted by Incarceration. 

To sprinkle a little extra joy during a challenging time for families, The National Council and FJAH invite the community to join us in making a real impact on the lives of these young ones. We call on local businesses, schools, and individuals to become holiday heroes by contributing new, unwrapped toys. From action figures, dolls, and books to board games, we want to ensure every child, regardless of age, experiences the joy of unwrapping a gift for the holidays.

But wait, there's more! For those who prefer spreading cheer with the click of a button, The National Council and FJAH gladly welcome monetary contributions. These funds will help us fill any toy gaps and support the logistics that ensure every child receives a gift that warms their hearts. Donations can be made by texting TOYDRIVE to 844-412-1599, online at FreeHerToyDrive23, or selecting a gift from the wish list at tinyurl.com/FreeHerToyDrive.

"Together, we can create lasting memories and spread warmth to those who need it most. Our Toy Drive isn't just about presents; it's about instilling hope, creating connections, and showcasing the immense power of collective kindness." – Sashi James, Director of Reimagining Communities TNC/FJAH.

Toy drop-off is available from December 3rdDecember 14th, Tuesday – Thursday from 12 – 6 PM at 100R Warren Street, Roxbury, MA 02119. For further details, contact Sashi James at 347-639-5950. 

About The National Council
The National Council was founded in 2010 by a group of women incarcerated in a federal prison in Danbury, CT. The organization works to end the criminal legal system's forced separation of women and girls from their communities and loved ones through hyper-local organizing, public awareness education, movement lawyering, and the national #FreeHer Campaign. The National Council also organizes against the incarceration of women globally through its International Network. Our mission is to end the incarceration of women and girls. For more information, visit www.nationalcouncil.us.

Media Contact:  Ariel Goode [email protected]

SOURCE The National Council for Incarcerated and Formerly Incarcerated Women and Girls

