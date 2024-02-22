MIAMI, Feb. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- unybrands, an integrated platform built to scale e-commerce businesses on and off Amazon, today announced that it closed its largest acquisition to date in an all cash deal. This transaction adds six additional brands across the Home, Lifestyle, Juvenile and Outdoor categories. The acquisition is highly complementary to unybrands' existing platform; it greatly increases unybrands' European footprint while realizing significant synergies through cross-leveraging brand and marketplace capabilities.

Concurrently, unybrands has closed its Series B funding round that provides significant flexibility for future acquisitions and organic growth initiatives. It will also serve to fully refinance the company's prior credit facility. The strong investor interest and support reflects confidence in unybrands' attractive performance track-record and growth potential, as well as it's cashflow positive business model and its industry-leading platform

unybrands Closes Large Acquisition in Europe and Completes Its Series B Funding Round Post this

Since its founding in 2020, unybrands has become a leading growth platform for e-commerce businesses globally. unybrands leverages its fully integrated operations & technology platform and world class team to maximize the potential of each brand it acquires. To date, unybrands has acquired close to 30 brands, and generates nearly $175m of revenues on a combined basis.

Ulrich Kratz, CEO and Co-founder of unybrands said: "We are thrilled and humbled to be reaching this important milestone in our journey. We started unybrands with a clear vision to become the leading platform to scale small e-commerce brands. From the get-go we executed a very disciplined acquisition strategy focusing on high quality brands, growth and profitability. Our strong operational performance is driven by our integrated operations & technology platform."

Kratz continued: "Closing on our largest acquisition to-date and our Series B funding will allow us to further accelerate our growth and profitability: We can reach more consumers with our industry-leading products across the globe, while continuing to provide attractive exits for successful entrepreneurs."

About unybrands.

unybrands is building the next generation e-commerce platform for consumer brands. The company acquires successful e-commerce businesses operating on Amazon, Shopify and other DTC platforms, and leverages its proprietary technology platform, tools and processes to optimize business operations, accelerate growth and improve profitability. With unybrands, e-commerce businesses reach new heights with expert operators and infrastructure.

Contact:

[email protected]

SOURCE unybrands