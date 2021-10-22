UOE® Completes Construction of Massive New Drive-In LED Screen

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ultimate Outdoor Entertainment® — After more than a year of design, planning, permitting and building, the largest Drive-In LED Screen on the West Coast made its debut at Rooftop Cinema Club's THE DRIVE-UP AT SANTA MONICA AIRPORT. UOE® was commissioned by Rooftop Cinema Club to design and build the brilliant new gigantic LED screen.

Ultimate Outdoor Entertainment® utilizes the latest in LED technology to build incredible indoor and outdoor video experiences. Mobile LED Screens by UOE® & Xtreme LED Screens offer creative solutions for outdoor video screens, virtually anywhere! Tailgating events, fan experiences, festivals, concerts, golf tournaments and brand activations are just some of the mobile LED events we've done for our clients. With quiet onboard power, mobile satellite, wi-fi hot spot, laptop, video processing/mixing/switching, and booming audio, our LED screens are built for mobile entertainment!

Rooftop Cinema Club reimagined the drive-in and launched their new Drive-In/Drive-Up hybrid cinema experience featuring Personal Lawn Boxes complete with your own private deckchairs and shareable side table – all on a lush stretch of turf! In addition to the lawn box seats up front, there is traditional drive-in parking for nearly 100 cars just behind the lawn box seating. Audio is transmitted via speakers for up front viewing, FM radio for in-car viewers, and options for wireless LED headphones as well as an all-new custom mobile audio app.

Darrell Landers, Chief Technology Officer for UOE® says, "The real star of the show is the new 50-foot-wide LED video screen, featuring the very latest in LED technology. With nearly 4K resolution and brilliant new LED's featuring 8,000 NITS of brightness and specially designed individual LED's with bright white tips and shroud-like black-bodies, this LED screen has incredible illumination, while simultaneously rejecting direct sunlight, resulting in an impressive high definition viewing experience – day or night!"

"Unlike projection screens, the new LED video screen we custom built for Rooftop Cinema Club isn't limited to night-time use!" said Laura Landers, President & CEO. "Super bright LED screens open up a ton of other content options for our clients, such as early matinee screenings for family friendly movies, daytime drive-in's, live TV events, tailgating, digital streaming and more."

Ultimate Outdoor Entertainment® (UOE®), founded in 2008 in Austin, TX, is revolutionizing indoor and outdoor video experiences, thanks to state-of-the-art LED technologies for permanent, semi-permanent and mobile LED screens, innovative audio solutions and a creative, experienced production team whose mission is to deliver exceptional results to our clients.

Today, still a family-owned business, UOE® provides nationwide Audio Visual Rentals including outdoor movies, LED screen rentals & mobile drive-in events through any of our affiliate sites:

