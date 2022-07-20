UofL Health Partners with Aidoc to Upgrade Care Systems and Deliver Impact of AI to Physicians and Patients

Upgrade comes amid UofL Health's latest modernization project to empower physicians to expedite care processes through medical imaging

NEW YORK, July 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Aidoc, the leading provider of AI healthcare solutions, today announced a partnership with UofL Health, a fully integrated regional academic health system with more than 12,000 team members serving more than 1.5 million patients annually. UofL Health is the first academic health system in Kentucky to implement Aidoc's AI solution. Choosing Aidoc as its AI partner, UofL Health will onboard the company's AI Care Platform to upgrade its care delivery systems and optimize workflows designed to improve the outcome of patients.

This project coincides with the University of Louisville's introduction of the Center for AI in Radiological Sciences (CAIRS), which was introduced in March and designed to foster collaboration between data and clinical teams. UofL Health will incorporate Aidoc's AI algorithms from the AI Care Platform to improve care for all patients, using AI to prioritize cases that are positive within a radiologist's worklist to ensure patients' access to lifesaving treatments is expedited. UofL will be integrating Aidoc's algorithms to identify and prioritize cases of brain bleeds (intracranial hemorrhage), lung blood clots (pulmonary embolism), incidental pulmonary embolism (iPE), cervical spine fractures, rib fractures and intra-abdominal free gas (IFG).

"At UofL Health, our patients are our top priority and we want to ensure that our physicians are equipped with the most updated tools to reduce turnaround time to reporting positive cases identified by the radiologist and ensure that patients are getting treated as quickly as possible," says Dr. Sohail Contractor, a radiologist with UofL Health and Professor and Chairman, J.T. Ling, M.D. Endowed Chair of Radiology for the University of Louisville School of Medicine. "In Aidoc, we have found a partner who will empower us to deliver on our vision, with a clear and immediate ROI. During the training session, the solutions flagged a number of true positive cases. We are confident that the integration will continue to support our physicians and show a recognizable impact on our patients."

Aidoc's AI Care Platform hosts 15 total FDA-cleared medical imaging AI solutions—9 developed at Aidoc and 6 through third-party vendors—and heart and vascular and neurology AI solutions which orchestrate physician collaboration to expedite care processes. The platform empowers health systems to apply the clinical benefits of artificial intelligence across the entire spectrum and set of facilities in a health system. In clinical research settings, Aidoc's AI solutions have proven to help reduce patient length of stay in the emergency room; reduce the turnaround time to reporting positive cases for treatment; and empower physicians to collaborate and ensure patients who require surgical interventions are not missed and attended to by care teams. UofL Health joins the likes of nationally recognized health systems like Mayo Clinic, Cedars-Sinai and Mount Sinai in integrating Aidoc's platform solutions.

"We were inspired by the team at UofL Health and its drive to ensure that their facilities are of the highest quality, providing the best care to their patients," said Elad Walach, CEO and cofounder of Aidoc. "The project we're undergoing with UofL Health is ambitious, underpinned by the belief that AI can make a deep impact only through meaningful collaboration between physicians and technology. UofL's drive for care excellence, coupled with the ability of AI to transform a data-driven organization is what makes this partnership so successful."

Aidoc ( aidoc.com ) is the leading provider of artificial intelligence healthcare solutions that empower physicians to expedite patient treatment and enhance efficiencies. Aidoc's AI-driven solutions analyze medical images directly after the patient is scanned, suggesting prioritization of time-sensitive pathologies, as well as notifying and activating multidisciplinary teams to reduce turnaround time, shorten length of stay, and improve overall patient outcomes.

UofL Health is a fully integrated regional academic health system with six hospitals, four medical centers, Brown Cancer Center, Eye Institute, nearly 200 physician practice locations, and more than 700 providers. With more than 12,000 team members – physicians, surgeons, nurses, pharmacists and other highly-skilled health care professionals, UofL Health is focused on one mission: to transform the health of communities we serve through compassionate, innovative, patient-centered care.

