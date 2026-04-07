UofL Health Selects SimpliFi as Managed Service Provider to Power Workforce Strategy

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SimpliFi, a premier workforce solutions provider, is proud to announce its partnership with UofL Health, a leading academic health system, as its new Managed Service Provider (MSP). This collaboration marks a major step forward in modernizing workforce operations, optimizing labor strategy, and supporting high-quality patient care across the organization.

"We're honored to partner with UofL Health, an organization known for clinical excellence and innovation," said James Quick, President of SimpliFi. "Our goal is to help UofL Health create a more agile, efficient workforce model — one that empowers internal staff, improves visibility across labor resources, and ensures the right talent is in place to deliver exceptional patient care."

Through this partnership, SimpliFi will lead the implementation and ongoing optimization of the Workday VNDLY Vendor Management System (VMS) platform, bringing advanced workforce visibility, data-driven decision-making, and streamlined contingent labor management to UofL Health.

SimpliFi's MSP model focuses on workforce optimization strategies that help health systems balance cost, quality, and continuity of care. In addition to traditional contingent labor management, SimpliFi is expanding UofL Health's internal workforce capabilities by leveraging innovative gig-based staffing solutions.

A key component of this strategy is the Stogo app, SimpliFi's local gig work platform, which is already live and successfully supporting flexible shift coverage. Through this partnership, UofL Health utilizes the Stogo app to help fill shifts with internal employees, empowering their workforce with more control while reducing reliance on external staffing.

"At UofL Health, our people are at the heart of everything we do," said Laura Atkinson, SVP and Chief People Officer, UofL Health. "Partnering with SimpliFi allows us to strengthen our workforce strategy with better tools, greater flexibility, and smarter systems that support our teams and the patients who depend on us."

Together, UofL Health and SimpliFi are building a workforce strategy designed for the future — one that blends technology, flexibility, and operational excellence to meet the evolving demands of healthcare.

About SimpliFi

SimpliFi, founded in 2011, provides workforce management solutions for leading healthcare systems, academic medical centers, and hospitals nationwide. Through a combination of technology, strategic sourcing, and dedicated support, SimpliFi helps organizations optimize their contingent labor programs, improve efficiency, and manage costs.

Based in North Little Rock, Arkansas, SimpliFi is part of a family of brands focused exclusively on healthcare staffing and workforce management. The company is committed to delivering innovative, transparent, and client-focused solutions that support high-quality patient care. For more information, visit www.SimpliFiMSP.com.

About UofL Health

UofL Health is a not-for-profit (501(c)(3)) fully integrated regional academic health system with nine hospitals, four medical centers, Brown Cancer Center, Eye Institute, more than 250 physician practice locations, and more than 1,200 providers in Louisville and the surrounding counties, including southern Indiana. Additional access to UofL Health is provided through a partnership with Carroll County Memorial Hospital.

Affiliated with the University of Louisville School of Medicine, UofL Health is committed to providing patients with access to the most advanced care available. This includes clinical trials, collaboration on research and the development of new technologies to both save and improve lives. With more than 14,000 team members – physicians, surgeons, nurses, pharmacists and other highly-skilled health care professionals, UofL Health is focused on one mission: to transform the health of communities we serve through compassionate, innovative, patient-centered care. For more information on UofL Health, go to www.UofLHealth.org.

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SOURCE SimpliFi