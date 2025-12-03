UofL's 2026 Grawemeyer religion award honors 'God's Ghostwriters'

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Dec. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Throughout the history of Christianity, the authorship of the New Testament was credited mostly to Matthew, Mark, Luke, John and Paul. But hidden behind these men are unnamed coauthors and collaborators. Their work is at the center of biblical scholar Candida Moss' influential book, "God's Ghostwriters: Enslaved Christians and the Making of the Bible," the recipient of the 2026 Grawemeyer Award in Religion.

"'God's Ghostwriters' argues that the arduous work of scribes, secretaries and copyists in ancient Roman society was the undervalued work of enslaved people. These enslaved collaborators helped produce some of the early manuscripts of the Bible, yet their work has been overlooked through the centuries," said Grawemeyer Religion Award Director and Associate Dean of the Louisville Presbyterian Theological Seminary Tyler Mayfield. "'God's Ghostwriters' and its author are worthy additions to our revered list of Grawemeyer winners."

The Edward Cadbury professor of theology at the University of Birmingham, UK, Moss brings to light the labor of unnamed individuals who are integral to the content of the New Testament. Her scholarship encourages believers and scholars alike to find new meaning by acknowledging the fingerprints of those who have been marginalized.

"I am profoundly honored and deeply moved to receive the Grawemeyer Award in Religion for 'God's Ghostwriters,'" said Moss. "To be counted among such an extraordinary and visionary group of previous recipients - scholars whose work has shaped the field and broadened public understanding - is both humbling and inspiring. This honor affirms the importance of telling fuller, more honest stories about the people whose labor created the texts that have shaped our world, and I am grateful beyond words."

Moss, who previously won the John Templeton Award for Theological Promise, is a frequent contributor to major media outlets like CBS News, National Geographic and The New York Times.

The Grawemeyer Award for Religion is given annually to honor significant contributions to religious and spiritual understanding. Moss will present a public lecture on her work at the Louisville Presbyterian Theological Seminary on Thursday, April 16, 2026, where she will formally receive the award from the seminary and the University of Louisville.

