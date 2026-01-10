UOG (United One Group) Wins Three Prestigious Industry Awards at CES 2026

CES Official Spokesperson Highlights UOG Featured Products

Introducing the World's First Black Diamond Carbon & Nano Silver Fusion Wellness Technology

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- United One Group Healthcare (UOG), the developer of the world's first Black Diamond Carbon & Nano Silver fusion wellness technology, announced today that it has been honored with three major industry awards at CES 2026, while also being officially featured by a CES spokesperson during the show.

At CES 2026, UOG's breakthrough wearable wellness products received the following recognition:

In addition, during CES 2026, a CES official spokesperson publicly introduced and highlighted UOG's featured products, recognizing their innovation and real-world wellness applications in front of global attendees and media.

These awards and official recognition position UOG as one of the few wellness technology companies at CES 2026 to receive multiple editorial awards, including cross-recognition from both TWICE and TechRadar Pro, along with formal CES-stage acknowledgment.

Industry Recognition at CES 2026

The TWICE Picks Awards are selected by editors of TWICE, a leading U.S. consumer electronics and retail industry publication. The awards recognize products that demonstrate market readiness, performance, and practical consumer value.

The TechRadar Pro Picks Awards are selected by editors of TechRadar Pro, a globally respected technology and professional solutions publication, honoring products that deliver meaningful innovation, usability, and real-world impact.

These awards are editorial selections, not paid endorsements, underscoring UOG's credibility and the effectiveness of its wellness technology.

FEATURED PRODUCTS AT CES 2026

All featured products integrate UOG's proprietary Black Diamond Carbon & Nano Silver nanotechnology, designed to enhance microcirculation, activate the body's natural electrical pathways, and support non-invasive recovery and everyday wellness.

1. UOG 5-in-All Wellness Band

TWICE Picks Awards Winner & TechRadar Pro Picks Awards Winner – CES 2026

A soft, flexible, one-size wellness band designed to promote deep sleep, relieve headaches, reduce cranial tension, and support neck and shoulder relaxation. This non-invasive wearable helps activate the parasympathetic nervous system, easing stress and improving blood flow—without electronics or medication.

→ Ideal for: individuals with insomnia, migraines, eye fatigue, frequent travelers, and stressed professionals.

2. UOG 5-in-All Wellness Foot Pain Relief & Diabetic Support Socks

TWICE Picks Awards Winner – CES 2026

Designed to relieve plantar fasciitis, neuropathy, swelling, and chronic foot fatigue. These socks improve circulation, reduce numbness, and support nerve function through a three-zone arch system and targeted cushioning.

→ Ideal for: individuals with foot pain, neuropathy, diabetes, or circulation issues.

3. UOG 5-in-All Wellness Performance Sports Socks

Designed to enhance circulation, reduce fatigue, and support daily recovery. Nanotech-enhanced compression zones, arch stabilization, impact-absorbing cushioning, and moisture-wicking ventilation help support stability, balance, and comfort for both active and everyday users.

→ Ideal for: athletes, runners, workers on their feet, and individuals seeking non-invasive daily recovery.

4. UOG 5-in-All Wellness Knee Sleeves

Engineered to stabilize joints, reduce inflammation, and support natural recovery. Black Diamond Carbon & Nano Silver technology helps improve circulation and joint alignment, while 3D anatomical compression relieves discomfort without restricting movement.

→ Ideal for: athletes, seniors, and individuals with knee discomfort or swelling.

5. UOG 5-in-All Wellness Arm Sleeves

Designed to improve strength, flexibility, proprioception, and endurance. The ergonomic compression structure enhances microcirculation, reduces arm and elbow fatigue, and supports tendon health.

→ Ideal for: athletes, weightlifters, office workers, and individuals experiencing arm fatigue.

A Vision for the Future

UOG's mission is to redefine global wellness by merging advanced nanotechnology with accessible, non-invasive solutions. Building on its CES 2026 recognition, the company plans to expand its technology into next-generation recovery wear, biosensor-integrated systems, and AI-driven wellness platforms, shaping the future of preventive health.

UOG at CES 2026

Booth #56227 — Venetian Expo, Las Vegas

Live demonstrations, performance testing, and product trials are available throughout the show.

