UOL BoaCompra reaches Uruguay's online market

"With our support, international companies can boost their sales in a country with one of the highest internet penetration rates in Latin America (83%). BoaCompra simplifies any local payments in Uruguayan Pesos (UYU) with six different local payment methods and a 24x7 Spanish speaking customer support", explains Alain Delcourt, General Manager at UOL BoaCompra.

With Redpagos, the largest payment option in Uruguay for cash payments which is present in hundreds of points of sale all over Uruguay, merchants can also reach the unbanked population. With a full coverage, international e-commerce companies can benefit from UOL BoaCompra's expertise on emerging markets, monetize their products/services with a single integration, contract and settlement.

Operating in Latin America since 2004, UOL BoaCompra has expanded its operations from Brazil to nine countries in different continents. Bringing more than 150 different local payments and working with more than 300 partners, UOL BoaCompra allows merchants to connect their digital business with more than 350 million potential online customers.

NOTE TO EDITORS

UOL BoaCompra is an online payments company specialized in monetizing for international platforms throughout Brazil, Latin America, Portugal, Spain and Turkey. With the most comprehensive portfolio of 150+ local payment methods, including BoaCompra GOLD, the company services more than 6,000 titles from over 300 partners such as Valve, Electronic Arts, Ubisoft, RedFox Games, Smilegate, Bigpoint and Aeria Games.

For more information, please visit https://boacompra.com/en and keep up-to-date on the latest news at http://www.boacompra.eu/blog/.

Contacts:

Alain Delcourt – adelcourt@uolinc.com

Daniele Godoi – dgodoi@uolinc.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/uol-boacompra-reaches-uruguays-online-market-300634413.html

SOURCE UOL BoaCompra

Related Links

https://boacompra.com/en

http://www.boacompra.eu/blog

