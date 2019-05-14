U°OS Network -- a Universal Portable Reputation System -- Launches Beta on May 15, 2019

TALLIN, Estonia, May 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- U°OS, a blockchain protocol that translates economic and social actions into reputation, proposes a universal portable reputation system and aims to become the standard on the Web. Adjustable to any e-commerce, social media, review platforms, and any network in general, the U°OS Network is underpinned by a unique Delegated-Proof-of-Importance consensus algorithm, developed in-house, and based on NCDawareRank. After being in research and development for over a year, U°OS is launching the public beta on May 15, 2019 with the top EOS block producers on board.

The emergence of distributed protocols has taken the first step in creating the Web 3.0. U°OS are moving towards a true peer-to-peer interaction without an intermediary that holds the keys to their digital selfhood. While cryptocurrencies enable decentralized financial transactions, infrastructure protocols let them run decentralized apps on the chain, the truly peer-to-peer social communications, reputation, and identity systems have just started showing their green shoots.

"Centralized services have a biased incentive structure for interpreting reputation data and disproportionate power to modify it. We are not controlling our reputation — it is confined to a single platform and context, thus cannot be detached and transferred to another place. This translates into a time-consuming task to understand who is truly behind the digital avatar of an individual or an organization. The absence of a universal and distributed reputation system is the reason why the decision-making process is slow and costly" — John Sneisen, two times best-selling author, monetary history expert, and U°OS Advisor.

The U°OS reputation model enables people to interact in the digital environment as sovereign individuals, solving the problem of not having complete and unequivocal ownership of one's digital selfhood and network influence. U°OS allows digital entities — individuals or organizations — to have a unified reputation for a natural decision-making process about the trustworthiness of the peer. The U°OS reputation is multi-context, transparent, and distributed.

The key characteristics of the U°OS reputation system are:

Transparency — the blockchain-recorded data is public and increases trust to a digital entity;

Universality — the system can be integrated into any existing application via API and OAuth;

Portability — algorithmic operation on the public ledger without belonging to any centralized authority;

Privacy-friendliness — users are not required to reveal their identity to use the system;

"Despite being seemingly complex, U°OS is already neatly packed into user-friendly interfaces and APIs to make the user experience as smooth as possible for casual users as well as developers" — Andrew Perepelitsa, U°OS Head of Developer Relations.

The U°OS beta launches with U°Community — a decentralized application to run Decentralized Autonomous Communities (DAC) and Decentralized Autonomous Communities (DAO). The beta will also see the very first plug and play case: integration with the U°Today, a news, research and educational agency covering the blockchain industry and new generation technology.

U°OS Network:

U°OS Network is a blockchain project bringing the Universal Portable Reputation system to the Web. U°OS Network has been in development since November 2017. Visit U°Community to try U°OS network in action. See the U°OS Network page for the project overview.

SOURCE U°OS Network