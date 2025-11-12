UOVO'S BREEZE SNEAKER NAMED #1 BEST GIFT FOR BUSINESS TRAVELERS BY USA TODAY'S 2025 READERS' CHOICE AWARDS

The Perfect Gift for Life on the Go, Offering Style, Superior Comfort and Versatility

CHICAGO, Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- UOVO , the recently launched modern footwear brand that is making itself known for setting a new standard in comfort, is thrilled to announce that its Breeze Sneaker has been named the winner in USA Today's 2025 Readers' Choice Awards for Best Gift for Business Travelers. The Breeze Sneaker ($119), which launched this past summer, is thoughtfully designed to take wearers seamlessly from day to night. To celebrate their win, and in an effort to support all travelers this holiday, UOVO is jumping into the season "feet first" by offering a 25% discount sitewide from Monday, November 17, through Sunday, November 23, 2025.

"We're incredibly honored to receive this award and could not be more grateful to USA Today for the opportunity, and of course, to all of the readers who took the time to vote," said Holly Willis, Co-founder and Chief Operating Officer at UOVO. "We set out to design shoes that move effortlessly from airport terminals to city streets to family gatherings to working out, combining comfort, style and versatility, and receiving this award is a true reflection of that vision coming to fruition."

Breeze's structured, neoprene-inspired upper provides a sleek design that's easy to keep clean and moves naturally with wearers throughout their day. A cushioned foam midsole and ortholite insole deliver all-day comfort and impact absorption, ideal for travelers navigating long flights, airport lines, meetings or commutes. Despite its durable construction, Breeze remains remarkably lightweight, making it effortless to pack and the perfect one-shoe solution for travel. With water-repellant protection to keep feet dry and a 100% durable rubber outsole built to handle a variety of surfaces and conditions, Breeze is designed to keep your feet comfortable and protected wherever the day takes you. Available for both men and women in a versatile range of sleek, neutral tones, Breeze blends modern, minimalist design with functional innovation, offering an elevated take on everyday comfort.

"Travel shouldn't mean sacrificing comfort or style," Willis adds. "Breeze was created to keep up with life in motion, delivering confidence and comfort wherever people's journeys may lead."

Rooted in a philosophy of balance and intentional design, UOVO creates footwear that moves seamlessly with wearers, where comfort meets confidence and purpose meets style. UOVO is crafted to support modern movement and effortless living, bringing thoughtful design to every step. To learn more, please visit uovobrand.com .

About UOVO

About UOVO

UOVO is a modern footwear brand built on a legacy of expert manufacturing and intentional design.

