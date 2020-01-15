Up 48% YOY, Santa Rita Ranch Ranks in Top 5 Sellers in the Nation by Residential Real Estate Industry Experts

"Being one of the top five master-planned communities in terms of sales growth is a huge achievement, particularly given Santa Rita Ranch's location within a very competitive submarket of Williamson County," said Todd LaRue, Managing Director at RCLCO. "The developer and home builders have collaborated to craft a sophisticated segmentation strategy that hits multiple price points and appeals to multiple buyer types while avoiding cannibalization among builder product lines. Santa Rita Ranch certainly couldn't be more pleased with how their entire team of home builders is doing there in Williamson County."

The Santa Rita Ranch sales achievement comes at a time when construction of new homes in the region is hitting its peak. In 2019, Williamson County was the top-selling county in the Austin Metropolitan Statistical Area (MSA). Currently, a dozen builders in Santa Rita Ranch offer 15 product lines to the community. Priced from the $200,000s to the $700,000s, these homes make the Ranch an appealing option for a wide variety of home buyers, from families looking for their first home to retirees looking to downsize and beyond.

"Living in Williamson County and the Austin MSA is becoming more attractive every year," said Santa Rita Ranch developer Ed Horne. "As more companies expand or move into the area, the local economy continues to grow, creating a strong demand for both jobs and housing. Home shoppers are looking not only for good commuting routes but for a community that provides a safe, welcoming neighborhood with good schools and a wide range of amenities. Here at Santa Rita Ranch, we offer all that and so much more!"

Residents of Santa Rita Ranch enjoy $15 million in on-site amenities, including pools, basketball courts, playgrounds, a splash zone, a fitness park, an indoor fitness center, hiking trails, and more. An onsite Director of Fun plans over 100 social events, pool parties, sports games, and other events and activities for the residents annually.

"Home shoppers are drawn to Santa Rita Ranch because of the value of our community in terms of natural beauty, amenities, the camaraderie of good neighbors, and our proximity to Austin, which has been recently named the hottest housing market of the year by Zillow," said Horne. "On top of all that, families with school-aged children benefit from good schools close to home. The Liberty Hill Independent School District (ISD) recently received an 'A' grade from the Texas Education Association, and there's a new district elementary school under construction now in Santa Rita Ranch. Divine Savior Academy opening fall 2020 will provide a private school option."

According to Zillow, the Austin area ended 2019 with record-breaking home sales. Going into 2020, the housing market around Austin leads the nation in terms of growth and overall performance, and the region is poised to continue outperforming U.S. market expectations. Santa Rita Ranch is looking forward to offering its residents even more choice in 2020, including new product offerings, more builders, more amenities, and new on-site schools, to name a few.

About Santa Rita Ranch

Nestled in the Texas Hill Country, Santa Rita Ranch is a master-planned community near Austin, Texas where residents learn from the land and everyone is encouraged to have fun along the way. Awarded Community of the Year, Developer of the Year, and a recipient of the "Best of the Best," Santa Rita Ranch offers $15 million in amenities, on-site schools, and an ongoing commitment to excellence, with new homes in the community priced from the $200,000s to the $700,000s.

SOURCE Santa Rita Ranch

Related Links

https://santaritaranchaustin.com

