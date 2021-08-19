'Up and Autumn': Pilot Flying J Welcomes Fall with Flavored Coffee Lineup and Special In-App Offers

The fall festival of flavor kicks off Aug. 10 with Cinnabon Pumpkin Spice and Apple Cider cappuccino and continues Sept. 7 with new Bourbon Pecan coffee and Apple Pie cold brew making their debut. On Sept. 17, the Pumpkin Pie Spice creamer will be available for guests to make any cup perfectly pumpkin. These seasonal beverages will be offered at more than 600 participating Pilot Flying J U.S. locations through October until supplies last.

"We say if you can't beat the heat, then join us for a taste of fall," according to Jamie King, senior director of food and beverage for Pilot Flying J. "There's more than just pumpkin in our fall line-up for those who want to branch out and try something new like our Bourbon Pecan coffee or Apple Pie cold brew. Stop in at one of our convenient locations on your route and try one for free when pairing it with one of our seasonal pumpkin treats or our jumbo breakfast burrito."

During the month of August, guests can discover for free their new favorite autumn inspired beverage with two week-long deals* in the myRewards PlusTM app:

Indulge in "The Ultimate Pumpkin Pair": From Aug. 16-22 , enjoy a free cup of hot or cold dispensed coffee, any size, with the purchase of the limited time pumpkin cake* available at more than 600 participating Pilot Flying J locations.

available at more than 600 participating Pilot Flying J locations. Spice up the morning: From Aug. 23-29 , try the new jumbo breakfast burrito and get a free cup of hot or cold dispensed coffee, any size*. Available at more than 300 participating Pilot Flying J locations, the hearty jumbo breakfast burrito is made fresh and stuffed with high-quality scrambled eggs, crispy bacon, Goolsby Tennessee sausage, tater tots and shredded cheese.

Named "Best Coffee on the Interstate," Pilot Flying J is proud to offer guests sustainable, high-quality coffee. Sourced from top regions around the world, such as Colombia, Indonesia and Brazil, Pilot Flying J brings its coffee back to the U.S. to be "roasted for the road". Pair the classic and seasonal coffee offerings with any of Pilot Flying J's freshly made-in house breakfast to fuel the day. The expanded breakfast menu available at participating Pilot Flying J locations begins at 5 a.m. daily and features new breakfast sandwiches, burritos, pizzas, plates and crave-able sides.

To access these offers and more deals or to find the nearest Pilot or Flying J travel center, download the myRewards PlusTM app**.

*Participating locations only. Terms and conditions apply. Available as supplies last.

**Data rates may apply.

