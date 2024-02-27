Up and Coming Canadian Telecom Radio Manufacturer leverages Intel Silicon FPGA Products to Deliver on ORAN 5G needs to CSPs

BARCELONA, Spain, Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Bluewaves Mobility Innovation (BMI), an Ontario based start-up and developer of state-of-the-art Open Radio Access Network (ORAN) Radio Units, announced today a collaboration with Intel to develop its latest portfolio of ORAN radios. BMI is embedding Intel's Agilex FPGA products in its next generation of radio designs taking advantage of their accelerated performance and increased power efficiency.

"The telecom industry is at a tipping point. ORAN is creating a multitude of new opportunities as leading mobile operators seek to disaggregate their networks and reap the benefits of ORAN" said Darron Enright, Director of Business Development at BMI. "With Intel's Agilex silicon components embedded, BMI ORUs will assist operators to meet their ORAN objectives in reducing the overall TCO of their networks as well as those for environmental sustainability. As mobile networks are considered a critical part of every national infrastructure, BMI has set up its radio manufacturing in the greater Toronto area and is acquiring partners like Intel as part of its strategy to create a robust, resilient and secure North American ORAN supply chain."

"Intel's new stand-alone business is thrilled to be at the forefront of Open Radio Access Network technologies through our cutting-edge Agilex FPGA products and investment in O-RAN enablement solutions. Intel's commitment to innovation aligns perfectly with BMI's vision for a more connected and energy efficient world" said Christian Lanzani, Director of Wireless Networking within Intel's Programmable Solution's group. "Together, Intel and BMI create real radio solutions based on Open RAN, enabling operators to achieve their goals of reduced operational and capital expenses. Our joint effort underscores the importance of resilient and secure supply chains, especially in critical national infrastructure sectors."

A demonstration of BMI and Intel technology is featured in the partner section at the INTEL booth in Hall 3 Stand 3E31 at Mobile World Congress Barcelona 2024. To meet BMI at the MWC Barcelona 2024, please contact us at [email protected].

About Bluewaves Mobility Innovation

BMI designs and manufactures a full portfolio of LTE & NR sub 6Ghz RAN solutions ranging from Massive MIMO to small cell radios on its TDD and FDD platforms based on ORAN standards. BMI's advanced ORAN products, experience, services and ability to quickly customize its radio solutions to meet unique client requirements set it apart from other radio technology providers. With short lead times, CSPs with specific spectrum holdings can have solutions tailored to their needs without the extended wait times. To learn more, visit BMI at https://www.bmisolution.com.

