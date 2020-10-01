SMYRNA, Ga., Oct. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Up and coming local artist and producer, Don, has released his first song, "Today is a New Day," as a way to connect with others during the pandemic.

"I hope this song will inspire people to stay encouraged, stay safe, and err on the side of caution by wearing their mask. Your health isn't worth the risk," said Don, producer, artist and owner of Don Music.

DonMusic Up and Coming Local Artist Releases Timely First Song, “Today is a New Day”

The song – written, recorded and produced by Don – is intended to give the listener a sense of hope, encouragement and a creative outlet for understanding what is going on in our world today.

"Today is a new day. Through it all we'll find a way," the song states in the first verse.

It goes on to discuss the realities we are seeing across the globe amidst the pandemic, and then to thank those on the front lines.

"Today is a New Day" is the first track on Don's album, Today is a New Day, which also includes 16 instrumental music tracks.

"I wanted this album to highlight both the artist and producer aspects of my career. My goal was to produce a collective creative piece, nodding to both skill sets," said Don.

To share his passion and give listeners a way to learn more about him, and to connect with him, Don has also launched his new website, donmusic.us . All music tracks are available to preview, stream and purchase on the site .

Don's music is available for streaming on the following platforms: Spotify, Apple Music, YouTube, TikTok, Amazon Music and iTunes.

ABOUT DON: Don is a music producer and artist in Smyrna, Georgia who is passionate about sharing his love for music with others who enjoy music. His musical journey began in college creating tracks using production software Acid Pro and Fruity Loops. While writing lyrics is one of his interests, Don's true love is producing music tracks simply playing by ear.

