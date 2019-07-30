Up-and-Coming Tech Startup Launches CodeWalker™, the World's Most Innovative 2D and 3D Code Mapping Solution for Software Developers

HOUSTON, July 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Texas based CodeWalker L.L.C. today announced the launch of their revolutionary CodeWalker™ application, a code mapping solution that will forever alter the technology world.

Available for both Windows and macOS platforms, CodeWalker™ generates highly innovative 2D and 3D visualizations of source code which enable developers and project managers to instantly understand their code's inner workings and discover ways to improve their code's architecture, increase performance, and eliminate untraceable bugs.

With multiple patents pending, CodeWalker™ includes never-before-seen capabilities designed to address problems commonly encountered across all software projects, whether simple or complex:

3D Overview: View source code as "fly-over" logic spires to better understand project-wide object relationships, identify duplicated code, and quickly locate orphaned code.

Retrace™: Visually trace single- and multi-threaded execution patterns across code, complete with play, pause, rewind, and fast-forward capability.

Heatmap: Highlight nested loops and performance-robbing complexity within 2D and 3D visualizations using easy-to-follow color gradients.

Calls Filter: Colorize distinct parts of code to help understand how the completed program is assembled and how objects communicate with each other.

Trim Filter: Save time by having the ability to remove extraneous and redundant spires from view.

Microscope: Understand code at a deeper level by seeing each logical path that class and object calls can take.

Recursion: Instantly find, verify, and locate the effects of deliberate or unintentional recursion across multiple files.

Deprecation: Exclusive to CodeWalker™, this feature allows a user to make better-informed decisions concerning whether to update deprecated code or replace it entirely by efficiently seeing where affected code lies and how concentrated the impact may be.

CodeWalker™ is a locally-installed application designed to easily integrate into existing software development tool-chains, and separate editions are available which are uniquely tailored for large corporations, small coding firms, freelance developers, and casual programmers alike.

Founded in 2018, CodeWalker L.L.C. specializes in innovating advanced technology tools and platforms to save software developers time, make their lives simpler, and amplify their ability to positively impact the constantly changing world of technology.

For more information visit GetCodeWalker.com or contact the CodeWalker™ team by email at Info@GetCodeWalker.com

SOURCE CodeWalker L.L.C.

