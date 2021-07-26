Up Close and Personal with Blemish Busting Celebrity Esthetician, Renée Rouleau As She Marks Her TikTok Debut

Now, Renée takes her Instagram and blog popularity to TikTok, delivering news and advice to a new audience with fresh, fun videos brimming with skin care news. To commemorate the occasion, and to coincide with the 25 th anniversary of Renée Rouleau Skin Care in August, @reneerouleauskincare launches on Monday, July 26 th .

Here, Renée plans to share her most impactful and well-read tips, skincare essentials and product recommendations from her award-winning, cult-following collection (i.e., Triple Berry Smoothing Peel, Rapid Response Detox Masque, and Anti-Bump Solution).

"I'm so excited for new and old fans to see me and the brand in action on TikTok," remarks Renée. "This is the first-time fans will be able to see inside the Renée Rouleau walls and explore our Austin HQs and new studio. I couldn't be more excited about it and have lots to share!", adds Renée.

Gearing up for the TikTok launch, the guru has taped videos to address her most asked skin care questions ranging from how to apply eye cream, what to do when a pesky pimple appears, and much more. Follow along at @reneerouleauskincare for amazing tips and tricks from the blemish buster herself!

About Renée Rouleau

As an esthetician trained in cosmetic chemistry, Renée Rouleau has spent 30 years researching skin, educating her audience, and building an award-winning line of products. That experience is what led Renée to develop her 9 different skin type philosophy, which allows her to address a diverse set of skin issues. Trusted by celebrities, editors, bloggers, and skincare obsessives around the globe, her vast real-world knowledge and constant research are why she's been called "the most passionate skin practitioner we know."

SOURCE Renée Rouleau Skin Care