Up Closets Earns Spot on Entrepreneur's 2026 Franchise 500

NASHVILLE, Tenn., May 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Up Closets, one of the fastest growing home organization franchises in the United States, has earned a place on Entrepreneur magazine's 2026 Franchise 500 list. The brand was also recognized as one of only five custom closet franchises nationwide to make this year's ranking.

The Franchise 500 is considered one of the most respected rankings in franchising, evaluating brands across more than 150 factors including growth, financial strength, franchise support, brand power, and system performance.

Since launching in late 2022, Up Closets has expanded to more than 120 locations across the country. The company's rapid growth has been driven by rising demand for custom storage solutions, a streamlined business model, and strong operational and marketing support for franchise owners.

"We are honored to be recognized by Entrepreneur and included among some of the top franchise brands in the country," said Kayla Tyrrell, Brand President of Up Closets. "Being one of just five custom closet concepts on the list makes this recognition especially meaningful for our team and franchise owners."

The custom closet and home organization industry has experienced significant growth in recent years, fueled by homeowners investing more into organization, functionality, and home upgrades. Up Closets has positioned itself as a modern alternative in the category by combining high quality design, efficient installation, and a customer-focused experience.

Franchise owners benefit from centralized support, technology-driven design tools, and a system built to help them launch and scale efficiently in their local markets.

"This recognition reflects the momentum our franchise owners are creating across the country," Tyrrell added. "We are continuing to grow in new markets and helping owners capture increasing market share in a high-demand industry."

Up Closets is actively expanding into new territories nationwide and seeking entrepreneurs interested in joining the growing brand.

For more information about franchise opportunities, visit https://upclosetsfranchise.com/

About Up Closets

Up Closets is a custom closet and home organization franchise focused on designing and installing high quality storage solutions. Based in Franklin, Tennessee, the brand is part of Home Run Franchises and continues to expand rapidly across the United States.

SOURCE Up Closets