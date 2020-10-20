UP Energy Announces Senior Leadership Changes

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Oct. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- UP Energy, LLC (the "Company" or "UP Energy") today announced that it has implemented a transition of senior leadership of the Company by appointing Mr. Christopher Valdez as the Company's interim President and Chief Operating Officer and Mr. Ty Harrison as its Chief Financial Officer.

Mr. Bryan Hassler, the Company's Chairman, stated, "The appointment of Christopher and Ty represents the next step for UP Energy as it strives to become the premier Rockies natural gas producer while generating significant returns for investors and pursuing accretive growth through consolidation. On behalf of the Company and its Board of Managers, I thank Brad Johnson, David Honeyfield and Jay Stratton for their prior leadership of UP Energy and the Company's outstanding operational performance."

Mr. Valdez, an industry veteran, previously served as co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of Middle Fork Energy Partners. Prior to that he was Vice President – Marketing & Planning for Vantage Energy, LLC until its successful sale to Rice Energy and also served in a variety of roles at Encana Oil & Gas (now Ovintiv). Mr. Harrison joins the Company from KODA Resources, where he served as Chief Financial Officer. Before joining KODA, Mr. Harrison served as Chief Financial Officer at Middle Fork Energy Partners, Head of Corporate Development for Citadel LLC's natural gas platform and as Senior Vice President, Energy Capital at Noble Group.

Mr. Valdez commented, "I am excited and humbled to have the opportunity to join UP Energy. The Company's proven asset, clean balance sheet and tremendous free cash flow position the Company for future success."

Also joining UP Energy are Mr. Frank Merendino, Senior Vice President of Operations, Mr. Chris Bement, Senior Vice President of Development, Mr. Worth Carlin, Senior Vice President of Land and Regulatory, and Mr. Mark Smith, Director of Operational Excellence. Mr. Jamie Whyte (Senior Vice President, Chief Human Resources Officer), Mr. Kason Kerr (Vice President, General Counsel), and Mr. Mark Solomon (Vice President, Chief Accounting Officer) will continue as part of the Company's leadership team in their current roles.

About UP Energy

UP Energy, LLC is a private energy company engaged in domestic natural gas and oil exploration, development and production focused on developing its long-life natural gas reserves in the Pinedale and Jonah Fields of Wyoming's Green River Basin. UP Energy controls more than 117,000 gross (83,000 net) acres in and around the prolific Pinedale and Jonah Fields.

Additional information on the Company is available at www.upenergyllc.com .

For further information contact:

Investor Relations

303-708-9740, ext. 9898

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE UP Energy, LLC