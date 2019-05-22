UP Health launches NotchEight blog

SALT LAKE CITY, May 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- UP Health, a health benefits provider for employees of Union Pacific Railroad since 1947, launched a new member blog today. NotchEight, named after the highest speed on a locomotive, will provide members with information on health, wellness, and benefits. NotchEight (www.notcheightblog.com) will also feature content and videos from key partners and providers, allowing for diverse and useful articles. Salt Lake City-based, award-winning branding agency, Struck, partnered with UP Health on the design and development.

"NotchEight represents another big step for us in improving our member experience, and providing our members with meaningful resources," said Rich Egan, CEO, UP Health. "We want our members to view us as their trusted health partner, and we hope they will use the variety of articles we'll be publishing as tools to improve their health and take advantage of their excellent benefits."

NotchEight, which links off the current UP Health website (www.uphealth.com), will feature curated articles about improving health and wellness, member stories, benefits, and insight for members about how to make the most of their health insurance benefits.

"We were honored to partner with UP Health on bringing the NotchEight blog to life," said Pauline Ploquin, President, Struck. "This is just one part of an extensive branding engagement we are working on with UP Health. We are excited to see this launch—it's a sneak peek of the larger branding work we're collaborating on."

About UP Health

Since 1947, UP Health has been dedicated to providing coverage and care for Union Pacific employees. Our history dates back to 1870 when railroads formed hospital associations to care for employees working on the "iron road." Today, we are one of only five remaining hospital associations, but our commitment to our members remains the same—to provide access to the best and most convenient health care in the country. With plans from your first day of employment and into retirement, UP Health is proud to be your Plan For Life.

About Struck

Struck is a modern agency for evolutionary brands. We partner in our clients' success by creating work that matters to people. We transform brands by re-imagining the customer experience at every touchpoint: physical, digital, social, traditional, and even virtual. We create award-winning and results-driven work for a wide range of clients, including the Utah Office of Tourism, Nickelodeon, Jack in the Box, Icon Fitness, and McDonald's. Struck has offices in Salt Lake City, Portland (OR) and Los Angeles.

