UP Solution and United Merchant Services Launch Unified Brand Name Bluu

UP Solution and United Merchant Services, Inc plan on making a big push to become a technology solutions provider under a common brand name, BLUU.

HACKENSACK, N.J., June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- United POS Solutions, Inc (aka "UP Solution"), developer and provider of point-of-sale ("POS") solutions, and payment services provider and an affiliated company, United Merchant Services, Inc ("UMSI"), announced jointly today that they are re-branding under the name: Bluu. The companies hope to establish the Bluu brand name to be recognized as a leader in enhancement and transformation of financial and merchant services, and to offer revolutionary products and services in POS and merchant support technology solutions.

UP Solution, established as one of the premier POS solutions providers for the past 14 years, changed its name to Bluu, Inc., and is embarking on reinventing itself as a technology solutions provider with renewed emphasis on innovative products and services for merchants in multiple vertical markets. UP Solution, founded in 2008, consistently grew over the years with its network of resellers, and established presence in multiple vertical markets such as restaurants, retail, personal care, and dry cleaners. UP Solution, with a nationwide network of resellers, partner showrooms, and branch offices with direct sales force in major cities in New Jersey, New York, California, Colorado, Georgia, Illinois, Pennsylvania, and Texas, has become a widely recognized presence in the POS space.

United Merchant Services, Inc, recently ranked 48th U.S. Merchant Acquirer by Nilson report (Issue 1215, March 2022) has been in business for nearly three decades, and is one of the largest privately held merchant acquirer in the ethic payment processing market.

The name change to BLUU acknowledges the importance of providing holistic payment solutions to merchants. The companies intend on expanding their SaaS ("software-as-a-service") platforms, introduce new hardware and software innovations, including data analytics, and tighten integration of POS and payment services for a more seamless merchant experience. In addition, the companies will realign its internal resources to enhance and automate business support and financial services for merchant clients. In the coming months, BLUU plans on introducing several new and innovative POS systems and credit card terminals to commemorate the name change.

"We are very excited about reinventing the companies, and refocusing on a common goal of becoming an essential business partner to our merchant clients. We would like to express our deepest appreciation to our merchant clients and business partners for supporting us through the years," said Mr. Jay Yoon, the Chief Executive Officer and the President of Bluu, Inc. "We foresee putting our merchant clients in control over their operations, data, and profit margins. Bluu will help to empower merchants to operate their businesses more efficiently, reduce expenses of manage inventory and employees, analyze and track performance of their businesses in real time."

Bluu, Inc. ("Bluu"), formerly known as United POS Solutions, Inc. (aka "UP Solution") (www.ebluu.com), is a leading POS company which provides comprehensive business solutions in several key verticals such as restaurants, retail, salons and dry cleaners. United Merchant Services, Inc ("UMSI"), is a leading payment services provider with nearly three decades of experience in the payment industry, (www.unitedmerchant.com). UMSI has an exclusive license with Bluu, Inc., to enable UMSI to sell under the brand name, Bluu. UMSI and Bluu constantly search for ways to introduce latest technology and intelligent business solutions, and complement each other by providing tightly integrated payment services and POS solutions.

Media Contact:

Bluu, Inc

Philip Mun

Marketing Senior Manager

(800) 303-2567 Ext. 6711

[email protected]

SOURCE Bluu, Inc