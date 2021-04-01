Up Sportif Is Excited to Announce the Launch of its Sustainably and Ethically Made Women's Elevated Streetwear Collection

NEW YORK, April 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Up Sportif is launching its first streetwear collection for Spring/Summer 2021. Featuring stylish sweat tops, t-shirts, dresses and knitted pants, the new line is designed for the modern, active and conscious woman.

Up Sportif is offering the ideal solution for those seeking streetwear that is not only sustainable but also comfortable and trendy.

Blue Oversized Sweatshirt Tunic Sweatshirt

An estimated 85% of all textiles end up in landfills, not to mention the water and energy consumption during the fabric and apparel production processes. In an effort to reduce fashion industry's negative impact on the environment, each piece in Up Sportif's collection is designed around sustainability, utilizing premium dead stock (reclaimed) fabrics and materials that would otherwise end up in landfills.

Up Sportif's sustainability practices are not only limited to its unique design process, but are also applied to its production, shipping and packaging standards. The brand retains full control over each step of the process, ensuring the highest standards of quality and attention to detail.

Up Sportif's pricing strategy also reflects its dedication to sustainability. The brand's products are fairly priced and affordable.

The New York-based brand aims to promote conscious spending towards apparel by offering the highest standards in its materials and workmanship.

The brand offers two seasons per year, Spring/Summer and Fall/Winter, in order to reduce its carbon print.

Up Sportif pays close attention to versatility and diversity of each of its collections, to be inclusive of all body types.

The brand takes pride in its collaboration with One Tree Planted, to plant a tree for each purchase at www.upsportif.com.

"We believe that sustainability, style and affordability can co-exist. Sustainably and ethically made clothing can be trendy and reasonably priced."

Seyda Dener, President

Up Sportif is dedicated to sustainable and ethical practices in each step of its business:

Sustainable design

Sustainable materials from fabric to packaging

Ethical production

Eco-friendly manufacturing plant

Impeccable workmanship

About Up Sportif:

Up Sportif was founded in New York, USA, in 2020, with the mission to offer sustainable and trendy sportswear that fit the hybrid lifestyle of a woman on the go.

Visit www.upsportif.com to learn more.

For press and interview opportunities, please contact [email protected].

