Up the Ladder: ReaGenics Promotes Jonny Cline to Chief Operations Officer

News provided by

ReaGenics

30 May, 2023, 07:28 ET

JERUSALEM, May 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ReaGenics, a next-generation plant molecular harvesting company, has promoted Jonny Cline to Chief Operations Officer (COO).

Before his appointment, he served as the company's operations and human resources executive vice president.

Cline is an innovator, entrepreneur, manager and consultant with cross-sector experience in taking initiatives and teams from ideation to thriving organizations. He has served in senior roles in the start-up arena and in organizations in the social sector, including serving as CEO of UNICEF Israel from 2013-2017. Cline led the organization through a critical period of organizational change and growth. He has also served as a member of the city council of Modiin-Maccabim-Reut in Israel, where he lives.

Cline climbs the ranks in an expanding team at ReaGenics, including company CEO Dr. Michael Kagan and Chief Strategy Officer Margot Stern. In addition, ReaGenics recently announced the promotion of its Chief Technology Officer, Eliran Vanunu.

ReaGenics is based in Nes Tziona, Israel. It provides technology to support the growth of living plant stem cells economically and at scale without depending on nature's elements. Through its proven technology and process, the company can access molecular materials that are of interest in various industries, including food and beverage, herbal medicine and other applications.

The company recently announced a partnership with KND Labs, a leading manufacturer of nutraceutical ingredients with an initial focus on hemp plant-derived cannabinoids, to enable KND to expand its product offerings in the global nutraceutical and ingredients marketplace.

For more information: www.reagenics.com

Contact:
Alexander Winston
(+972) 58-472-2250
[email protected]

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2088034/ReaGenics_Logo.jpg

SOURCE ReaGenics

