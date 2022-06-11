Up to 40% Off: Tenorshare Celebrates its 8th Anniversary with Big Discounts

Tenorshare is in the software business for 8 years now and has served over 10 million customers. The company's success in such a short timeframe has made us give back to the users in the form of attractive discounts and appreciate their commitment and trust in the company. That's why we have decided to celebrate our 8th Anniversary with up to 40% discounts on products along with many other prizes.

Win Coupon Code

Tenorshare is giving everyone a chance to get up to a 40% off by trying the lucky machine displayed on the Tenorshare sales promotion page. The coupon code starts from $10 and goes up to 40% off. Everyone will get a coupon code after clicking ''GO" button in the lucky draw.

$8.8 Sales

Tenorshare is offering two of its widely used products at an $8.8 price tag, which includes Tenorshare iAnyGo (1-click iPhone location changer) and Phone Mirror (Android screen mirroring to Windows or Mac).

Best 3-in-1 Bundle

Tenorshare is offering two 3-in-1 Bundles at an extremely discounted rate. The first bundle costs $79.95 and includes iCareFone (manage, transfer and restore your iPhone data on the computer), iCareFone Transfer (transfer WhatsApp between Android and iPhone), and iCareFone for LINE (transfer LINE between Android and iPhone). The second bundle costs $64.95 and includes Tenorshare 4uKey (unlock iPhone/iPad without passcode), 4uKey - Password Manager (iOS password manager), and 4uKey - iTunes Backup (Restore iTunes backup passwords).

Win Gift Cards

Users who follow Tenorshare on Facebook and share its 8th-anniversary plans on their account can get a chance to win Amazon gift cards of $5, $10, and $20. Tenorshare will offer gift cards to 6 lucky winners.

How to get Discounts

To get big discounts and gift cards from Tenorshare 8th Anniversary promotion, visit here: https://www.tenorshare.com/sales-promotion.html

About Tenorshare:

Tenorshare is a leading professional software provider with millions of users across Android, iOS, Windows, and Mac platforms. Tenorshare offers tools and services around data transfer, system repair, data recovery, unlocking phones, and similar other utilities.

More information: https://www.tenorshare.com/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TenorshareOfficial/

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/TenorshareOfficial/videos

