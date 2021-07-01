Up to 50% Off on Select Hurtigruten Expedition Cruises: Antarctica, Alaska, Galapagos, Iceland, and Norway

Other itineraries that can be booked for up to 50% off include two transatlantic holistic wellness crossings from Buenos Aires to either Cape Verde or Lisbon; an 18-day cruise from Valparaiso in Chile, up the South American west coast and taking in some of the highlights in Peru, Ecuador, Panama, and Costa Rica; an eight-day journey from San Diego to Vancouver; and several 15-day cruises from Dover in the United Kingdom up along one of the world's most beautiful coastlines along Norway up to the North Cape above the Arctic Circle during the peak of the Northern Lights season.

Cruises with up to 40% off include multiple itineraries to Antarctica; various North, Central, and South America journeys; Europe, including from Lisbon to Hamburg and Hamburg to Liverpool; both circumnavigating Iceland and from Iceland to Canada; around the British Isles; and Northern Lights and Fjords expeditions along the Norwegian coast.

Last month, Hurtigruten Expedition announced the launch of its cruises in the Galapagos, which will start in January 2022; those itineraries are available at up to 22% off. The nine-day adventure visits some of the most spectacular and iconic sites of the archipelago during a six-night cruise and also includes two nights in the Ecuadorian capital of Quito and a full-day visit to the Cotopaxi National Park, home to the Cotopaxi volcano, the highest active volcano in South America. It is also possible to add a four-day pre-program to Machu Picchu in neighboring Peru before embarking on the Galapagos adventure.

All itineraries part of Hurtigruten Expeditions' Canada Day sale can be found here, including full terms and conditions. To book, please visit Hurtigruten.com, call 866.552.0371 or contact your preferred travel agent.

About Hurtigruten Expeditions – the world leader in exploration travel

Hurtigruten Expeditions is the world's largest and leading expedition cruise line. With sustainability and exploration at core, we offer big adventures on small ships – taking you to some of the most spectacular areas of our planet.

Tracing our roots back to the great explorers and golden age of exploration, the curiosity, sense of adventure, love for our planet, and the art of exploration is deeply embedded in our DNA.

With Hurtigruten Expeditions, you can join fellow explorers on adventures to 30+ countries and more than 250 destinations, including Antarctica, Alaska, Northwest Passage, Greenland, Iceland, Svalbard, Norway, British Isles, South America, Caribbean, and more.

Hurtigruten Expedition's fleet of seven small-size custom-built ships includes the world's first battery-hybrid powered cruise ships – and a variety of green technology enabling to explore more sustainably.

Onboard, you will join our team of experts. Hand-picked for your adventure, they will join you as you explore wildlife, nature, local communities and more, taking full advantage of our onboard Science Center and abundance of expedition equipment - making sure we can take you where the big ships can't.

As generations of explorers have done before us, we are always looking for new adventures and new areas to explore, and new adventures to embark on. Join us – and explore more!

