UP TO DATE LAUNDRY DRIVERS VOTE UNANIMOUSLY TO JOIN TEAMSTERS

BALTIMORE, Feb. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Drivers at Up To Date Laundry in Baltimore have voted unanimously to join Teamsters Local 355.

"When I first met Up To Date Laundry drivers, they were working 60 to 65 hours a week and never received a penny of overtime. This is unconscionable in 2024," said Mark Garey, President of Local 355. "These new members join workers at Ryder Transportation and US Foods who also recently organized with Local 355 to gain the respect that they deserve on the job."

Up To Date Laundry is one of the largest health care laundries on the East Coast, processing 70 million pounds of linen each year. Local 355 members deliver rental and customer-owned linens to hospitals throughout the Mid-Atlantic region.

"We knew we were not getting a fair shake, so we reached out to the Teamsters for assistance," said Jamon Conway, a 13-year veteran driver at Up To Date Laundry. "We all like our jobs, but we have not been receiving the respect from management that we deserve."

Based in Maryland, Local 355 represents nearly 6,000 men and women employed in the public and private sectors in Maryland, Virginia, and Delaware. For more information, visit teamsters355.com.

