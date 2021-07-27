Up To The Minute Cannabis News Launches July 27th 2021 on Clubhouse App

VENTURA, Calif., July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 101Hemp.org Founder Justin Benton is launching a daily morning show called Up To The Minute Cannabis News airing every weekday morning at 8:40 AM Pacific on the extremely popular audio app Clubhouse.

Tune in every morning to get your day started by hearing the latest news in the constantly evolving landscape of the Cannabis.

Come hear a new story every morning about this miracle plant.

Each show will also cover one Miracle Plant story from people that have used Cannabis-Hemp to change their lives in extraordinary ways.

To listen to the show on Clubhouse go to:

https://www.clubhouse.com/join/the-miracle-plant/kgUk0LQY/Mwo4jqZk

To be a guest or sponsor of the show please send inquiries to [email protected]

Justin Benton Bio: Justin loves helping others, seeing them realize their potential & being a change for good. He discovered the power of this miracle plant in its Raw form when it brought our child back to us from the fog so I committed my life's work to pay it forward by educating the world about our story and how the hemp/cannabis plant can help billions of people around the world with its seemingly endless uses.

