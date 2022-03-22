Up Your Cooking Game With These Kitchen Hacks

HOUSTON, March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cooking is fun, but time is short, so people are looking for easy ideas up their cooking game. Make mealtime more memorable with these quick and easy tips and tools.

Grind it yourself. Coffee tastes better from freshly ground beans, and the right grinder can grind spices too, adding zip to a variety of beverages and dishes. The Capresso Cool Grind features stainless steel blades and a stainless steel grinding chamber, with lower heat build-up to preserve more aroma and flavor. Pulse action to control the fineness, and clear see-through safety lid.

Ankarsrum Assistent Original stand mixer with pasta attachment Tramontina Covered Stainless Steel & Silicone Mixing

Check the temperature. It only takes seconds to measure the internal temperature of meat, poultry or fish, and this is the best way to ensure cooking to perfection. The CDN Waterproof Folding Thermocouple Thermometer (TCTW572) gives a fast reading in 2-3 seconds, with a 1.5mm thin tip and easy one-button field calibration. It is NSF certified to professional standards, with a high IPX7 waterproof rating.

Keep it simple. Cooking is easier when cookware is nonstick, dishwasher safe, and safe for use with metal utensils. The Tramontina "Pots & Pans" 12-Piece Nonstick Cookware Set offers versatility, durability and convenience, including an advanced nonstick interior that is metal utensil safe. Designed in the USA, it is ideal for braising, sautéing, simmering and more. Tempered glass lids, stainless steel rims and riveted soft-grip silicone handles.

Make your own pasta. Everyone will taste the difference when you make your own pasta, transforming an everyday ingredient into a gourmet delight. Pasta attachments are among the many available for the Ankarsrum, the aspirational choice in stand mixers, made in Sweden. It stands out for its many applications, powerful motor, reliability, long service life, and iconic retro design.

Mix it up. Upgrade everyday kitchen prep with practical new kitchen bowls. Tramontina Mixing Bowls feature an outer layer of colorful silicone that adds style and strength, preventing slippage on the countertop and making the bowls easier to hold and carry. Decorative as well as practical, with three color choices: Mint Green, Blue or Gray.

Media Contact: Field Marketing & Media, 713.869.1856, [email protected]

SOURCE CDN, Capresso, Tramontina, Ankarsrum