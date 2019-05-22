Up Your Game With X-SHOT Fast-Fill
ZURU's latest addition to popular X-SHOT line is fastest filling blaster ever - dunk and fill in ONE second
May 22, 2019, 09:01 ET
LOS ANGELES, May 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Be the king of the backyard water battle with ZURU X-SHOT™ Fast-Fill, the fastest filling blaster ever created. Boasting incredible speed and ease-of-use, the latest addition to one of the most popular blaster brands in the world can be filled in one second! Its Rapid-Seal Technology closes the blaster tank instantly allowing battlers to get back to the blasting action long before their opponents.
Designed to be filled anywhere - the beach, pool, lake or in the backyard - X-SHOT™ Fast-Fill is easy to handle with superb blasting performance, holding up to 24 ounces and reaching distances of 34 feet. Available now for an SRP $12.99, the blaster is for kids 5 and up.
ZURU is supporting the campaign with robust PR support and social influencer effort across all channels.
X-SHOT is the fastest growing brand in the outdoor category. Since the brand's launch six years ago, ZURU X-SHOT has experienced tremendous success and growth. Latest figures (as at end 2018) show that the X-SHOT brand has grown globally by 66% year-over-year (2017/2018), with ZURU reporting that it shipped over 60 million blasters last year alone. In addition, the X-SHOT Flying Bugs range was a Toy of The Year finalist, reflecting the popularity of the range and its product lines.
ZURU is a disruptive and award-winning company that designs, manufactures and markets innovative toys and consumer products. Inspired by kids and imaginative play, ZURU is one of the fastest growing toy companies in the world and is known for their agility, creativity and new-age manufacturing techniques. The company that started in New Zealand and is now headquartered in Hong Kong, now directly or indirectly employs more than 5,000 staff across 10 countries and distributes to most major retailers in over 120 countries. ZURU has delighted millions of families all over the world with brands such as Bunch O Balloons™, X-SHOT™, Rainbocorns™, Robo Alive™, Smashers™, 5 Surprise™, Pets Alive™ and Metal Machines™ as well as through partnerships with entertainment properties, including Nickelodeon, Disney, Universal Studios and DreamWorks. With a strong commitment to the community, ZURU supports Captivating International, local China orphanages and also student development programs in Asia and in New Zealand. ZURU will continue to pave new ways for kids to play and focuses on reimagining what this looks like everyday.
For more info, visit www.zuru.com, and follow on Facebook @ZURUToys, Twitter @ZURUToys and Instagram @ZURU.toys.
Media Contacts:
GennComm for Zuru
Janis Van Tine C: (310) 493-1346 E: janis@genncomm.com
Sarah Gumina C: (310) 714-0350 E: sarah@genncomm.com
O: (818) 839 1461
