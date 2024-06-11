Up Your Grilling Game with Prize-Winning 'Build a Better Burger' Recipes

New eMeals Bonus Collection Also Includes Sides, Desserts & Recommended Sutter Home Wine Pairings

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., June 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- If you're looking for a more creative backyard barbecue menu than classic burgers, coleslaw and potato salad (ho-hum!), get your game on with eMeals' 2024 Sutter Home Build a Better Burger® Bonus Collection. Featuring three of the top creations from Sutter Home's 2023 Build a Better Burger Recipe Contest – including the Philly Porchetta Cheese Steak Burger that won the eye-popping $25,000 grand prize – the free collection also includes sides, desserts and recommended Sutter Home wine pairings guaranteed to hit a home run with your guests.

Pick your favorite prize-winning burger: Begin by checking out the three burger options on eMeals' Build a Better Burger landing page or, if you're an eMeals subscriber, in the app's Bonus Collection section. The top-dog Philly Porchetta Cheese Steak Burger "wit" Broccoli Rabe and Provolone (because Philadelphians order their cheesesteaks "wit" or "witout" grilled onions) ingeniously melds ingredients of South Philly's roasted pork sandwiches and Philly cheesesteaks with special flourishes like caramelized vegetables. La Voyageur Burger is a mix of tastes and ingredients from around the globe, served on a toasted brioche burger bun. Green Goddess Chicken Burgers pair a juicy chicken patty with creamy herbed green goddess sauce, crunchy veggies, and the runny yolk of a fried egg.

Add sides, dessert and perfect wine pairings: The collection also includes eMeals recipes for distinctive sides like Green Goddess Hummus & Veggies, Jalapeno & Radish Slaw and Bacon & Onion Roasted Tomatoes, along with easy but awesome dessert ideas like Browned Butter S'mores Cookies, Miniature Key Lime Tarts and Cherry Pie Bars that provide a perfect coda to the meal. Each recipe in the collection also includes a recommended Sutter Home wine pairing – from Sutter Home Pinot Grigio, Merlot and White Zinfandel for the burgers to Sutter Home Cabernet Sauvignon, Sauvignon Blanc, Chardonnay, Moscato and Pink Moscato for the other dishes.

Consider entering your better burger (the deadline is July 14): Think you've got what it takes to win this year's $25,000 grand prize with your own burger recipe? Go here to check out Sutter Home's 34th annual Build a Better Burger Contest, including the official rules and entry form. Entries are judged on taste, creativity and ease of preparation as well as how well the recipe complements the contestant's suggested Sutter Home wine pairing.

Simplify weekly meal planning with eMeals: There's a lot more to eMeals than the Build a Better Burger Collection – including weekly meal plans filled with variety, an average two hours saved in meal planning time every week, and efficient ingredient utilization that helps reduce grocery bills. For as little as $5/month, subscribers receive seven dinner menus every week from their choice of 15 dinner plans (Quick and Healthy, Clean Eating, Low Calorie, Low Carb, 30 Minute Meals, Kid Friendly, Vegetarian and more), plus regular Occasions Plans and Bonus Collections. Subscribers also can mix and match menus from any style and substitute favorites from previous weeks. Free 14-day trials are available here.

About eMeals

eMeals is a meal inspiration, planning and shopping platform that operates the subscription-based eMeals digital meal planning service, the free RecipeBox app enabling home cooks to create personalized digital cookbooks, and the Grocery Connect SDK providing online grocery shopping functionality for third-party apps and websites. eMeals has helped millions of families relieve the daily stress of putting healthy home-cooked meals on the table quickly, easily and affordably since the launch of its digital meal planning service. For more information, visit https://emeals.com and https://recipebox.com.

About Sutter Home

When the Trinchero family bought the Sutter Home Winery in 1948, they had vision, passion and a keen insight into consumer tastes. In the early 1970s, Sutter Home revolutionized the way Americans enjoyed wine when it created the first-ever White Zinfandel, introducing a new, sweeter style of wine—along with several other crowd-pleasing varietals—at an affordable price. By the 1980s and 1990s, Sutter Home became a household name as the second-largest independent, family-owned winery in the United States. In 2005, the winery was the first to produce the groundbreaking single-serve, 187mL package in lightweight plastic bottles. Today, Sutter Home continues to reflect the evolution of its consumers, offering 24 different varietals in 750mL, 187mL and 1.5L bottles, plus 500mL Tetra Pak® packages. For more information, visit www.SutterHome.com.

