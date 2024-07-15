"Up Your Hair Game" With the New Schwarzkopf Professional® Campaign Featuring First Class Athletes for the Relaunch of IGORA VIBRANCE Demi-Permanent Color

Schwarzkopf Professional® has partnered with top athletes and star colorists to create an inspiring 360 marketing campaign that emphasizes the importance of setting yourself up for success on and off the court and in and out of the salon with the right equipment

CULVER CITY, Calif., July 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Schwarzkopf Professional®, the brand with over 125 years of hair expertise, launches their newest campaign "Up Your Hair Game" for the relaunch of IGORA VIBRANCE Demi-Permanent Color. The campaign features athletes Venus Williams, Aly Raisman, and Megan Blunk and the star colorists who created their hair transformations - Brendnetta Ashley, Carly Zanoni, and Devyn Pennell. Together they will reinforce IGORA VIBRANCE as a premium hair color brand while connecting to 2024's summer global sporting event.

The "Up Your Hair Game" campaign, powered by IGORA VIBRANCE Demi-Permanent Color, celebrates diversity and inclusive hair stories with the goal of empowering everyone to embrace their unique beauty, recognizing the power of hair and its profound expression of individuality. The campaign will run from July to October 2024, featuring a 90-day influencer campaign, in-store promotions, and impactful trade materials. Professional athletes and influencers will share their hair journeys, provide tips and tutorials, and showcase before-and-after transformations.

Our Athletes (On the court/mat and in the Salon)

At the heart of this campaign lies the transformative power of hair color, as demonstrated by three remarkable athletes, namely Venus Williams (Tennis Champion), Aly Raisman (Gold Medal Gymnast), and Megan Blunk (Wheelchair Basketball Gold Medalist). Each athlete underwent stunning hair transformations, with their hair color hand-crafted by star colorists using the IGORA VIBRANCE Demi-Permanent Color. Drawing inspiration from the unique journeys of these exceptional athletes, the campaign celebrates individuality and self-expression, showing us that your hair is a powerful tool that tells a story of where we have been and where we still strive to go.

Venus Williams - Before & After Hair Transformation

Venus Williams' hair styles are known on and off the court for her experimentation with color and style, but Schwarzkopf Professional® and colorist Brendnetta Ashley were still able to take her hair to a place that she had never expected. "When creating Venus's Blonde Bombshell using IGORA VIBRANCE I wanted a rich tone that would really reflect shine. … This honey blonde not only reflects vibrancy, but truly shows a daringly elegant side of Venus!" -Colorist Brendnetta Ashley

"I've always loved being creative and experimenting with different hair colors and styles. It wasn't until today using IGORA VIBRANCE that I discovered new possibilities and can actually push my boundaries even further. Now, I'm so excited to explore all kinds of styles and I can't wait to see what's next." -Venus Williams

Aly Raisman - Keeping it Natural

Aly Raisman's relationship with her hair began at the age of two when she started gymnastics. "The Aly Bun" became famous during her years of competing. Now that she has retired, she is starting to discover what makes her feel confident outside of wearing it in a bun. It is great to see how her hair story has evolved over the years.

"I was looking for a color that looked natural and sun kissed – like I had just come back from a vacation. I couldn't be happier with the result. My hair is full of shine, feels great and the color really makes my curls pop, while being low maintenance enough for my busy lifestyle." - Aly Raisman

Taking into account Aly's hair goals, Colorist Carly Zanoni made sure to keep her hair color natural while enhancing her already dimensional brunette hair. "For Aly I chose a mixture of neutral and warmer tones that were just a few levels lighter than her natural color. Not only did Schwarzkopf IGORA VIBRANCE create the perfect sun kissed color, it also gave Aly's hair incredible shine!"

Megan Blunk - Instilling Confidence

Megan Blunk's story is truly inspiring and shows us that one's relationship with their hair goes far beyond just choosing a personal look.

"I was nervous to go blonde. I was proud of my long hair and was worried that bleaching it would cause me to have to cut a lot off, but that didn't happen and my hair still felt soft and smooth after. I was blonde before my accident and going back to it has shown me a side of myself that I hadn't seen for a long time. It reminded me about my femininity, feeling confident, having fun, and taking risks. It's not just a color change, it's a whole new way of feeling."

"As stylists it's not just about doing pretty hair it's about instilling confidence into our clients and to help them overcome life's challenges." Colorist Devyn Pennell understood how important Megan's hair was and is to her, "Hair actually holds the most energy on your body. The moment you go through something that changes your energy, the first thing you want to do is cut off your hair, because that's the first thing you have control over. You want to change the energy as fast as you possibly can. Megan was ready for her next chapter and to change the energy of what she had gone through."

The Up Your Hair Game campaign is linked to the Schwarzkopf Professional® IGORA Vibrance Relaunch, hitting shelves in August 2024. The revamped products come with several improvements which focus on catering to more clients and services, upgraded formulations and improved sustainability:

- MORE service opportunities for various hair types (vs. previous portfolio)

- MORE natural & pastel shades completing the previous portfolio

- MORE care for all 9.5 toners with Integrated Bonding Technology (vs. previous portfolio)

- MORE sustainable packaging made with 50% recycled plastic & 83% recycled paper (vs. previous packaging)

The in store marketing will be launched in all Schwarzkopf Professional® retailers in August 2024 as well as across the Schwarzkopf Professional® social media accounts with sneak peeks starting late June. For more information, visit www.schwarzkopf-professional.com and follow @schwarzkopfusa for new updates on the brand campaign and partnership.

