Up Your Ponytail Game with These Top 5 Trending Ponytail Hairstyles

Side To Side Ponytail

Create a deep side part, then sweep all your hair to the opposite side and gather it into a low, side ponytail. This dressed-up version of the ponytail is perfect for a work day. Matrix Artistic Director Michael Albor advises smoothing and curling your hair first to give the look loads of shine and polish.

Xl Ponytail

Go ahead, go long. Really long. Everyone is taking their tails to great lengths these days—the longer the better. If you don't have enough of your own hair to rock a swingy, XL ponytail, consider adding a hairpiece to go the distance. And here's a handy pro ponytail tip: to tame flyaway hairs around your hairline and keep it neat and sleek, take a small toothbrush, spray it with hair spray and gently brush back all the little hairs around your hairline.

Braided Ponytail

Give your ponytail a twist with a plump braid. To get the look, gather all hair to one side and secure it into a high, side ponytail. Mist the ponytail with dry shampoo to provide body and texture. Form a loose, three-strand braid or fishtail braid and secure the ends with an elastic. Remove the elastic at the top of the tail and gently stretch out the braid on each side with your fingertips.

Festival Ponytail

Here are all the ingredients for a good time—a ponytail, braids and hair color that evokes the mood of a desert sunset! To get the look, Dilek Onur-Taylor created a Mohawk section on top, divided it in half and loosely twisted the top sections. She created small scalp braids on each side, and then secured all the remaining ends into the loose, low ponytail.

Make-It-A-Double Ponytail

Are two ponytails better than one? They are when they're part of a sassy look that incorporates eye-grazing bangs into the total picture. The deeply-waved ponytails are placed high on the head for a jaunty vibe, and the smoothness of the bangs provide a dramatic counterpoint to the curves of the tails. Cat-eye eye makeup is optional but certainly recommended! To keep the overall hair texture sleek, mist hair with a flexible-hold hairspray.

