Up2Us Sports Partners with Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation To Invest In Meaningful Change In Local Youth

NEW YORK and LOS ANGELES, March 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Up2Us Sports , the nationwide leader in engaging, training and supporting sports coaches to transform youth, programs and communities, today announced a three-year Regional Partnership with the Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation (LADF) to identify, place and train Up2Us Sports coaches in youth sports programs to deepen the impact of sports-based youth development in the local market.

"The Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation has always shown a great commitment to transforming the lives of youth, and we're honored that they've turned to us to amplify their efforts," said Paul Caccamo, Founder and CEO of Up2Us Sports. "We both understand that sport is a proven vehicle for healing. This partnership is answering the call for those youth living with challenges and we look to provide real life skills to aid in their growth."

Throughout the three-year partnership, LADF's investment of $1 million will help Up2Us Sports recruit, train and place over 250 coaches in underserved communities across Los Angeles by giving young men and women from the local community the opportunity to serve as mentors and coaches to 20,000 youth.

LADF's Dodgers RBI program (Reviving Baseball in Inner Cities), dedicated to increasing participation in the sport and using sports as an engagement tool to increase education, literacy, health, wellness and recreational resources, will be bolstered by 90 of the new Up2Us Sports coaches, while additional coaches will be placed throughout city parks, related nonprofits and schools across Los Angeles. This year LADF has assigned 15 coaches as Dodgers RBI Field Champions designed to help build capacity for its partners at 85 locations serving 10,500 kids this year. Field Champions will ensure increased communication between LADF and its program partners and increased youth participation in all aspects of the Dodgers RBI program.

"As we embark on our 6th season of Dodgers RBI, we are thrilled to be adding Up2Us Sports to our growing list of partners, all focused on youth development through sport," said Nichol Whiteman, Chief Executive Officer of the Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation. "Up2Us Sports has demonstrated great success of empowering sports programs with an emphasis on the physical and mental health of youth through coaching and mentorship. We look forward to their support in our Dodgers RBI program and are proud to be their first Regional Partner, ensuring transformative sports experiences through coaches for hundreds of children in Los Angeles."

The coaches will be equipped with more than 30 hours of cutting-edge youth development, mentoring and trauma-informed strategies to better prepare them to serve as Up2Us Sports coaches and be positive influences to youth.

"Being a coach extends far beyond the field. You're a role model, a mentor and someone who can make a difference in a young person's life and help keep them on the right path," said Dodger Manager Dave Roberts. "I wouldn't be where I am today without the guidance, advice and tough love from coaches throughout my baseball career, and I'm grateful to have had such impactful mentors in my life."

About Up2Us Sports

Established in 2010, Up2Us Sports is the nationwide leader in engaging, training and supporting sports coaches to transform youth, programs and communities. Their AmeriCorps coaching program is the first national service program that challenges young adults to give back to their communities through a year of service as coach-mentors. Up2Us Sports' research, training and on-the-ground initiatives empower sports programs across the country to become a united force for meaningful change. To date, Up2Us Sports has reached nearly 450,000 youth by placing more than 2,300 coaches in underserved urban communities.

About Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation

Founded in 1995, the Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation (LADF) is the official team charity of the Los Angeles Dodgers. An award-winning leader in sports-based youth development, LADF harnesses the power of the Dodger brand, and a passionate fan base, to significantly impact underserved youth in some of the most challenged neighborhoods of Los Angeles. With a focus on Sports + Recreation, Education + Literacy, and Health + Wellness, LADF administers direct programs serving youth and communities at large and provides grants to local nonprofit organizations. With a bigger than baseball mentality, LADF is focused on finding innovative ways to create opportunities for children through programs that engage with kids in sports, helps kids stay active and promote academic success. With the support of partners, stakeholders and fans, LADF produces incredible results on fields, in classrooms and at recreation centers, creating Major League Communities.

The Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation envisions a city where every young Angeleno, in every neighborhood can thrive.

Visit LADF online at www.dodgers.com/ladf, follow them on Twitter, @DodgersFdn, Instagram, @dodgersfoundation and like them on Facebook at LosAngelesDodgersFoundation.

