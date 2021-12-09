UP9 Acquires London-based MockLab, Creator of World's Most Popular Open Source API Mocking Project WireMock

With 13m downloads just this year, WireMock joins forces with UP9 to improve cloud native developer productivity Tweet this

"The number of APIs created every day is growing exponentially. Developers need tools to ensure the reliability and security of their APIs, while still staying productive," said Alon Girmonsky, CEO and co-founder of UP9. "WireMock is a significant player in the API economy, and by combining it with UP9's existing API monitoring and traffic analysis capabilities, modern cloud-native developers can now develop faster and find problems quicker."

A mock API simulates the interface to an external system in order to support testing, troubleshooting and prototyping without having to depend on the real thing. API mocks are essential when a newly developed service, that is part of a distributed system, depends on internal or external services to perform reliably. API mocking is increasingly important in cloud native environments, where it enables developers to integrate functional and performance testing into their workflows and increase both productivity and agility.

WireMock was created by Tom Akehurst in 2011 and it was the first to take the pioneering concept of object mocking and allowed it to be applied between services and systems. With the rapid growth of microservice adoption and the booming API economy, the popularity of WireMock grew to 1.6 million monthly downloads, now an essential developer tool used by API developers in thousands of organizations, from small startups to the world's largest banks.

"Microservices are changing the software development paradigm. Cloud-native developers are experiencing new challenges and need better tools now," Tom Akehurst, CTO of UP9 and creator of WireMock. "UP9 is setting the standard for what it means to be a developer-first company with a clear focus on productivity and ease. It was a natural move to become part of this work."

