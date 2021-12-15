Upbility Introduces Ready-to-Use Therapy Materials for Children on the Autism Spectrum

NICOSIA, Cyprus, Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading company Upbility Publications LTD has unveiled helpful and ready-to-use therapy materials for children on the autism spectrum.

"Autism Spectrum Disorder is a developmental disorder that frequently turns the learning of basic and complex skills into a challenge. That's where Upbility Publications LTD comes into the picture," says company founder Dimitris Nikolopoulos.

Upbility is the outcome of the effort undertaken by a group of specialists and educators to create a library of Ready-to-Use resources aimed at fulfilling all the special therapy and education needs of children and adolescents.

Upbility.net leads the charge in providing the necessary tools and autism therapy materials to provide support in the areas of behaviour, language development, communication, social skills, and so much more. It offers an entire set of autism resources, picture cards and worksheets that can be used by families and specialists alike, either at home or in the classroom.

For example, the Picture Cards game is an easy-to-use intervention tool to build students' ability to identify similarities and differences between objects. Brimming with full-colour pictures and 240 targeted questions, it aims to boost students' critical thinking and categorisation skills while keeping them eager to learn.

The pack includes 60 printable double-sided picture cards and three suggestions for activities with the use of two special dice. It also includes a part that is specially designed for tablets so that the cards can also be used autonomously.

On the other hand, Upbility's new series of card-based activities entitled "Building Social Skills" provides a fabulous set of fun and engaging activities to help learners talk about the social situations they find challenging or confusing and open up to express how they understand their own and others' feelings. Upbility has selected a number of real situations at school, at home and during outdoor activities, and situations geared mainly towards emotional understanding. The four eBooks pack comprises 240 double-sided printable cards and three suggestions for activities.

The autism resources published by Upbility.net have been designed by highly qualified and experienced professionals in a way to be perfectly tailored to their needs. Dimitris assures the company has made sure they are tested and renewed on an ongoing basis.

Those who want to learn more about Upbility and the ready-to-use therapy materials available may visit the website for more information.

Upbility is in multiple languages

Greek: https://upbility.gr

French: https://upbility.fr

Italian: https://upbility.it

Spanish: https://upbility.es

Contact Details

Company: Upbility Publications LTD

Name: Dimitrios Nikolopoulos

Phone: # +357 22007137

Email: [email protected]

Address: 81-83 Grivas Digenis Avenue

Country: Cyprus

Website: https://upbility.net/

SOURCE Upbility Publications LTD