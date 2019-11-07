Upchain Inc named one of Canada's Companies-to-Watch in Deloitte's Technology Fast 50 program

TORONTO, Nov. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Upchain Inc., a cloud-based provider of Product Lifecycle Management and Product Data Management systems, received a Companies-to-Watch award. The award spotlights emerging companies that exhibit strong growth and show potential to be a future candidate for the Technology Fast 50 award.

Commenting on the achievement, Upchain's CEO and Founder, John Laslavic said," We're thrilled to be named one of Canada's Companies-to-Watch technology companies in this year's Technology Fast 50 program. It is really a testament to the vision of the company, the need in the market and dedication of our employees who strive to make us an innovative leader in our industry. The Upchain platform is changing the way engineers innovate and new products are brought to market. This is just the beginning!"

Companies-to-Watch winners are new companies headquartered in Canada, demonstrating superior technology, effective management experience and common traits of Deloitte Technology Fast 50 award winners. To be eligible, candidates must also devote a significant portion of their operating revenues to creating proprietary technology or intellectual property.

"Companies-to-Watch winners deserve recognition for their early stage growth, bold entrepreneurship and forward thinking," said Erica Pretorius, Partner and National Leader for the Technology Fast 50™ program at Deloitte Canada. "By demonstrating courage, seeking opportunities, and taking calculated risks, these outstanding companies are key to the success of the technology sector. Every winner should feel a sense of pride for this success, and motivation to continue striving to succeed in the future."

About the Deloitte Technology Fast 50™ -The Deloitte Technology Fast 50 program is Canada's pre-eminent technology awards program. Celebrating business growth, innovation and entrepreneurship, the program features three distinct categories including the Technology Fast 50 Ranking, Enterprise Fast 15 category (recognizes fastest-growing enterprise-level technology, media, and telecommunications companies by revenue-growth percentage over their last four years of operation), and Companies-to-Watch Awards (early-stage Canadian tech companies with the potential to be a future Deloitte Technology Fast 50 candidate). Program sponsors include Deloitte, Bank of Montreal, CBRE, First West Capital, Miller Thomson, OMERS Ventures, 3C and Lafond. For further information, visit www.fast50.ca.

About Upchain Inc

Upchain is a cloud PLM solution that simplifies product development by connecting engineers, designers, project managers, and other crucial product stakeholders throughout the lifecycle. With us, product innovation is easier than ever before. Manage changes, view CAD files in 3D, and capture feedback and approvals from any stakeholder using a single, simple platform. Get your products out the door in record time and innovate faster than you thought possible with a PLM designed for you.

SOURCE Upchain

Related Links

https://www.upchain.com/

