UpCity Announces 2018 Top Agencies in Detroit

The top agencies are determined based on the UpCity Rating, UpCity's proprietary rating system which is based on the number and quality of customer reviews, along with certified local presence in the market, as well as the depth of expertise in the marketing areas in which they focus. The many varied service areas include Search Engine Optimization (SEO), Pay Per Click (PPC) advertising, website design, public relations, video production and much more.

UpCity has developed a proprietary review and accreditation methodology and functions in the same way a Match.com does for dating or an Open Table does for reviews. Small-and mid-sized business owners in local markets need a trusted, credible and convenient source of service providers in the digital space and UpCity has provided them with that source. The Top Agency list saves the hundreds of thousands of business owners in the Detroit area time, and gives them a simple way to find the trusted marketing experts they need in today's competitive environment.

"Through rigorous eligibility and qualification validation at the local market level, the 2018 Top Agencies in Detroit have shown their commitment and excellence in serving their market's businesses," notes Dan Olson, CEO and Co-founder of UpCity. He adds, "Small businesses are the backbone of the U.S. economy and the companies that earn this recognition should be proud of their role in helping the hundreds of thousands of small business owners in the Detroit area succeed and grow smartly."

"UpCity has added a lot of value to the Detroit business community, linking agencies like mine with area businesses which are looking to grow. It's been valuable to us to be part of the UpCity marketplace and we are honored to be recognized as one of the top agencies in Detroit," cites Chris Drouin, Director, Ignite Media Group of Rochester Hills.

Now in its seventh year, UpCity covers 300+ local US markets and Canada, ranging from major cities, like New York, to cities of approximately 75,000 people. With 150,000 small-to-medium businesses coming to its marketplace monthly and having vetted and validated over 15,000 agencies, UpCity is the most trusted, and most turned-to, source for local businesses seeking digital marketing agencies and professionals to help them meet expansion and customer acquisition goals.

UpCity helps agencies grow and run their businesses, via strategic counsel, scalable revenue and marketing services, and operations tools.

